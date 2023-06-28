The hypersonic weapons Market is estimated to be USD 6.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.4 %

New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hypersonic Weapons Market by Type, Domain, Range, Subsystem and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471027/?utm_source=GNW

Hypersonic weapons have changed the way missile systems can be used, ” Scramjet: The largest share of the Hypersonic Weapons Market by propulsion system in 2023.” Based on propulsion system, the hypersonic weapons market has been segmented into Scramjet and Boost glide, scramjet is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Scramjet engines are known for their high efficiency at hypersonic speeds. Unlike traditional rocket engines that carry their own oxidizer, scramjets rely on the intake of atmospheric air for combustion. This makes scramjets more efficient by reducing the amount of onboard propellant required. The high efficiency of scramjets allows for longer flight durations, extended range, and greater payload capacity, making them advantageous for a variety of applications.

” Explosive Warheads”: The largest share of the Hypersonic Weapons Market by Warheads in 2023.” Based on Warheads, the hypersonic weapons market has been segmented into Explosive Warheads, Kinetic energy penetrators and Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP). The use of hypersonic weapons in explosive warheads is growing due to their ability to deliver a high level of destructive power upon impact, allowing hypersonic weapons to effectively neutralize or destroy their intended targets. The combination of high-speed impact and the explosive force of the warhead significantly enhances the weapon’s lethality, making it capable of causing significant damage to both hardened and soft targets.



” Inertial navigation system”: The largest segment of the Hypersonic Weapons Market by guidance system in 2023“

Inertial navigation system has secured the largest market share in guidance system segment of hypersonic weapons primarily due to its high accuracy.Inertial navigation system provides high-precision navigation information for hypersonic weapons.



The integration of accurate sensor measurements, such as accelerometers and gyroscopes, allows for precise estimation of the weapon’s position, velocity, and orientation. This accuracy is crucial for targeting specific objectives, achieving desired impact points, and minimizing collateral damage.



China to account for the largest CAGR in the Hypersonic weapons Market in forecasted year

China has witnessed significant growth in the development of hypersonic weapons in recent years. Several factors contribute to this trend:

Government Support and Investment: The Chinese government has shown a strong commitment to advancing its military capabilities, including hypersonic technologies.It has provided substantial funding, resources, and support for research and development in this area.



The government’s prioritization of hypersonic weapons has facilitated progress and enabled China to allocate significant resources to accelerate its development.

Technological Expertise: China has a robust scientific and technological base with expertise in areas such as aerospace engineering, materials science, and guidance systems.Chinese scientists, researchers, and engineers have contributed to the advancement of hypersonic technologies through their knowledge and skills in relevant fields.



China’s technological expertise has allowed it to develop critical components and systems required for hypersonic weapons.



By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20% By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Director level – 25%, and Others – 40% By Region: Asia Pacific – 45%, North America – 25%, Europe – 15%, Rest of the world – 15%

Prominent companies in the hypersonic weapons market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales Group (France), Hanwha Group (South Korea), Brahmos Aerospace Corporation (India), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), L3harris technologies Inc (US), Boeing (US), General Atomics (US), Rostec (Russia), Leidos (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions US),

Research Coverage: The market study covers the hypersonic weapons market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as type, domain, range, subsystem, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.Key benefits of buying this report: This report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall hypersonic weapons market and its subsegments.



The report covers the entire ecosystem of the hypersonic weapons industry and will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers and there are several factors that could contribute to an increase in the hypersonic weapons market.

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the hypersonic weapons market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the hypersonic weapons market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the hypersonic weapons market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales Group (France), Hanwha Group (South Korea), Brahmos Aerospace Corporation (India), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), L3harris technologies Inc (US), Boeing (US), General Atomics (US), Rostec (Russia), Leidos (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions US), among others in the hypersonic weapons market.

