Digital Health Market Revenues Could Hit the USD 1,190.4 Billion Mark by 2032 | North America - Highest Revenue Share of Over 45.3%

New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Health Market size reached US$ 264.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, Market.us expects the market to reach USD 1,190.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% during 2023-2028.

The market is expected to expand due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and improved internet connectivity (with 4G/5G), advances in healthcare IT infrastructure, rising healthcare costs, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and greater accessibility to virtual care. Key players also invest in developing advanced applications that enhance user experience; Teladoc Health recently joined Microsoft Teams in July 2021 for integration of its Solo platform into the Microsoft Teams environment; this partnership will give clinicians and patients better access to virtual healthcare options.

The Internet of Things (IoT) has become an indispensable digital platform in healthcare, offering efficient data backup and analytics, reliable mobile connectivity, and advanced wearable devices with big data processing powering a personalized digital experience.

Key Takeaway:

By Technology, in 2022, digital health was dominated by the telehealthcare segment with a revenue share of 42.5%

By Component, the service segment administrated the demand with a revenue portion of more than 44.5% in 2022.

By End-User, In 2022, the healthcare providers segment dominated the market.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of over 45.3%.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, driven by increased adoption of eHealth platforms and rising healthcare spending.

Factors affecting the growth of the digital health industry?

Several factors can have an impact on the growth of the digital health industry. Some of these factors include:

Increased Adoption of Smartphones and Other Mobile Devices: Smartphones have become ubiquitous, and are being increasingly utilized by individuals for accessing health information and services. This trend can be explained by various factors including increased Internet availability, affordable smartphones and the convenience of accessing health services on demand.

Smartphones have become ubiquitous, and are being increasingly utilized by individuals for accessing health information and services. This trend can be explained by various factors including increased Internet availability, affordable smartphones and the convenience of accessing health services on demand. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases: Cardiovascular illness, cancer and diabetes have become major health challenges that strain healthcare systems across the board. Digital health technologies may offer ways for patients to more efficiently manage these chronic illnesses through more effective healthcare management solutions, leading to both improved health outcomes and reduced healthcare expenses.

Cardiovascular illness, cancer and diabetes have become major health challenges that strain healthcare systems across the board. Digital health technologies may offer ways for patients to more efficiently manage these chronic illnesses through more effective healthcare management solutions, leading to both improved health outcomes and reduced healthcare expenses. Healthcare efficiency and outcomes must improve: Healthcare systems face mounting pressure to enhance efficiency and outcomes, so digital health technologies offer solutions. By cutting paperwork requirements and improving communication between healthcare providers as well as giving patients 24/7 access to their health records; digital health technologies also can contribute towards enhanced healthcare outcomes by offering customized care that reduces medication errors as well as managing chronic diseases better.

Healthcare systems face mounting pressure to enhance efficiency and outcomes, so digital health technologies offer solutions. By cutting paperwork requirements and improving communication between healthcare providers as well as giving patients 24/7 access to their health records; digital health technologies also can contribute towards enhanced healthcare outcomes by offering customized care that reduces medication errors as well as managing chronic diseases better. Government Support: Governments worldwide have increasingly shown support for digital health technologies' development and adoption through initiatives that include funding research and development projects, providing regulatory approval support, raising awareness about its benefits, etc.

Governments worldwide have increasingly shown support for digital health technologies' development and adoption through initiatives that include funding research and development projects, providing regulatory approval support, raising awareness about its benefits, etc. Private Investment: Private investors have also shown great enthusiasm for investing in digital health technologies to improve healthcare efficiency and outcomes, along with taking advantage of an expansive market for such services and products.

Market Restraints

These systems are becoming more prevalent worldwide, both in developed and developing countries. Privacy concerns exist on a global scale due to the variety of formats for health data across different systems. Cybercrimes must be prevented within healthcare organizations as well. The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Centre estimates that cyberattacks on healthcare systems have been attempted 239.4 million times by 2020.

Market Growth

The growing use of tablets and smartphones, both in developing and developed countries, is producing the adoption of digital tools. Different governments are also taking steps to promote electronic medical records as a way of managing various diseases. In April 2020, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorized a program of USD 200 million to finance telehealth services for medical providers. To combat COVID-19's effects, various governments launched mobile apps during this pandemic to manage patient needs. In response to COVID-19, India's government launched the Arogya Setu app on mobile.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022 with a 45.3% revenue share. It was also the first region to implement smart healthcare solutions such as wearables and mobile apps, due to factors like rapidly adopting smartphones, improvements in coverage networks, rising prevalence of chronic diseases among the geriatric population, rising costs of healthcare services, acute shortages of primary caregivers and an increasing need for better prevention and management of chronic conditions. With these factors combined, North America became increasingly dominant within this space.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, driven by increased adoption of eHealth platforms and rising healthcare spending. This government commitment could result in an uptick in remote patient monitoring services and other telehealth offerings. According to World Bank figures, China's 2019 healthcare spending was 5.4%, India's 3.1% and Japan's 10.7% respectively. Market leaders have become increasingly involved with Asia Pacific's rapid adoption of digital platforms and apps.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 264.1 Billion Forecast Revenue 2032 US$ 1,190.4 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 16.7% North America Revenue Share 45.3% Base Year 2022 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Mobile applications have the potential to enhance patient care in many ways, such as diagnosing illnesses using wearables and ingestible sensor technology. Smartphones remain our go-to for managing our schedules, organizing work and business operations, and staying connected through social media - not to mention organizing doctor visits and other healthcare services. App development for healthcare has long been seen both as a necessity and a luxury.

Market Opportunities

Healthcare is facing a fundamental shift in how services are delivered and consumed. This shift is being driven by the urgent need to create an equitable healthcare delivery system that ensures high quality, cost efficiency, decentralized accessibility, and affordability for everyone. These demands on society and government must be met; however, entrepreneurial minds are working hard to develop solutions and models that will get us there - one such option being digital health models. Digital health can enhance all aspects of healthcare delivery from birth through death; providing solutions that support individuals throughout their lifespans.

Report Segmentation of the digital health market

Technology Insight

The global digital health market is split into four primary types based on technology: mHealth, telehealthcare, and healthcare analytics. Telehealthcare held the majority share of revenue with 42.5% share; its services have seen an uptick in demand due to secure data storage requirements, population management needs, and real-time monitoring requirements.

These are on the rise due to the rising demand for software innovations that offer comprehensive health applications. Furthermore, multiple platforms that monitor diseases are fuelling growth in this space.

Component Insight

The digital component health market is segmented into three segments: software, hardware, and services. Of these, services accounted for 44.5% of revenue share due to increasing demand for training, staffing, and maintenance activities. Software solutions have enabled increased training and installation requirements while key players offer various pre-installation and post-installation solutions as well as standalone solutions which could propel further segment development in this space.

Forecasted growth for the software segment over the forecast period is 17.9%, reflecting its increasing acceptance among patients, hospitals, healthcare providers, insurance payers, and patients alike. Deep learning, machine learning techniques as well as AI functionality have been integrated into digital health solutions that help patients reach their final disposition through remote analysis and AI chatbox capabilities which provide current healthcare information.

End-User Insight

On the basis of end-user digital health market share, it can be divided into three groups: Healthcare Providers (Payers), and Healthcare Consumers (Habitat Consumers).

In 2022, the healthcare providers segment dominated the market. This trend is anticipated to persist throughout the forecast period due to an increase in chronic disease cases, increased demand for mHealth applications and new technologies in this space, as well as an increase in healthcare costs and an uptick in IT solution sales within this sector.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Tele-healthcare

Tele-care

Telehealth

mHealth

Wearables

mHealth Apps

Services

Healthcare Analytics

Digital Health Systems

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By End-User

Healthcare Providers

Payers

Healthcare Consumers

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Competition in the healthcare market is fierce, and many key players are launching new platforms to meet the rising digitalization of this sector. Telehealth technology is being utilized by numerous companies worldwide to assist healthcare professionals and grow their market share - leading to intense competition within this space. American Well, for instance, launched Converge, their cutting-edge telehealth platform in April 2021 that offers greater connectivity to stakeholders while meeting growing medical assistance requirements.

Some of the major players include

BioTelemetry Inc

eClinicalWorks

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

iHealth Lab Inc

AT & T

Honeywell International Inc

Athenahealth Inc.

Cisco Systems

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

AdvancedMD Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Point of digital health Market

In March 2022, MEDITECH and Google Health joined forces to make patient data accessibility effortless and fast.

In March 2022, Validic announced the availability of its remote patient monitoring platform (RPM), Validic Impact, on Epic Systems' App Orchard. Through App Orchard, Epic System community members can launch their apps directly onto the platform.

In May 2022, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation and National Rural Health Association joined forces to offer rural areas access to digital radiography and in vitro diagnostics solutions.

In November 2021, Amazon Web Services, Inc. and Gilead Sciences Inc. joined forces to develop and deliver groundbreaking medicines for patients using AWS analytics, machine learning, and other related technologies.

In December 2021, Microsoft and CVS Health joined forces to offer innovative solutions for customers that promote better health, promote digital transformation, and offer new options to shoppers.

