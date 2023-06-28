Green Business Research Report 2023: Enhancing Climate Change Mitigation in Enterprises through Carbon Management

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Business - How Carbon Management is Helping Enterprises Tackle Climate Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



While the global goal of net zero emissions by 2050 looks like a distant reality, enterprises adopt rapid decarbonatization to embed sustainable development goals (SDGs) into their business strategies. With stakeholder pressure and mandatory reporting requirements in place across several countries, carbon management technologies gain momentum among businesses to cut down their CO2 emissions in an organized way.

This report uses the analyst's 'Innovation Explorer' database and expert analysis to showcase how enterprises are quickly capitalizing on carbon management technologies for carbon assessment, capture, recycling, trading, and other use cases to make the low carbon future a reality.



This report presents real-world innovation use cases and examples related to the implementation of carbon management by companies across sectors. It casts light on how tech-enabled innovations are developing use cases that are helping enterprises across the sectors with managing their carbon footprint.

Innovation Insights: innovation examples by each use cases segment of various sectors to present key trends.

Key Highlights

No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of the sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.

The sense of urgency weighs differently across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services, and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation.

Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges.

The innovation landscape report on edge computing, published by the publisher as part of an ongoing series, covers some real-world examples to advance the development and implementation of the technology across some major sectors.

Key Topics Covered



1. Carbon management and its drivers



2. Publisher ESG Framework for environmental factors



3. Carbon management ecosystem



4. Carbon management use cases by ecosystem

4.1. Carbon assessment

4.2. Carbon reduction

4.3. Carbon recycling

4.4. Carbon capture & sequestration

4.5. Carbon trading

4.6. Low-carbon materials

4.7. Net-zero carbon

4.8. Green Fuel

4.9. Green IT



5. Implementation challenges



6. Methodology



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Aerogel Core

AGC

Air Company

AirCarbon

Aker Carbon Capture

Alder Fuels

Algiecel

Altenex Energy

Amazon

American Express GBT

American Rock Products

Audi

Beiersdorf

Bennamann

Blue World Technologies

Brimstone

BT Group. Carbon Collect

Carbon Craft Design

CarbonBuilt

Carbonplace

CCm Technologies

CEMEX

Cepsa Quimica

CHOOOSE

ClearML

Climate Impact X

Climeworks

Cloverly

CNH Industrial

CO2X

Converge

Dell

DEWALT

Diamond Foundry

ECL

ecolytiq

EcoRegistry

Ecotricity

Egridd

Emerging Fuels Technology

Energy Dome

Equinix

Evocco

FAW

Flexidao

Freudenberg

Genesis Cloud

GenH2

Gigabyte

Graphenglass

Graviky Labs

Halliburton

Heimdal

Hexagon AB

Honeywell

Huawei

IETA

India Glycols

Ivalua

Johnson Matthey

LanzaTech

Leko Labs

Marvel Fusion

Microsoft

Nasdaq

New Holland

NTT

PhonePe

Pina Earth

ReCarbon

Rio Tinto

Rolls-Royce

Saint-Gobain

Salesforce

Siemens

Sudlows

Sumika

Sustaera

SustainCERT

The World Bank

Toshiba

TotalEnergies

Twelve

Unilever

Value Maritime

Vedanta

Verdox

Visa

Volkswagen Immobilien

XFuel

Xpansiv

