Preqin honors market leaders across private capital and hedge funds

LONDON, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preqin, the global leader empowering the alternatives community with essential data and insight, announced the 2023 winners of the 2023 Preqin Awards. The inaugural awards recognize market leaders and top industry performers across private capital and hedge funds that are shaping and transforming the alternative assets industry globally.



The 2023 Preqin Awards celebrate excellence across a variety of categories, with firms being awarded at an asset class and strategy level for private capital performance, hedge fund performance, and private capital fundraising.

Joseph Borda, SVP, Head of Fund Manager Data, at Preqin, says: “Congratulations to all the winners as this is a very well-deserved achievement! Since 2003, Preqin has empowered the finance community to make better decisions by providing critical industry data and intelligence.

“Our team of 500+ multilingual researchers – supported by cutting-edge technology – ensure that our data is accurate, timely, and insightful. And for the first time in our twenty-year history, we are delighted to use our quality data to recognize the leading firms in the private capital and hedge funds space.”

2023 Preqin Award winners

Hedge fund awards by strategy (Global)

Best Equity Strategy Hedge Fund

Winner: Toscafund



Best Credit Strategies Hedge Fund

Winner: Fiera Capital



Best Macro Strategies (excl. Managed Futures/CTA) Hedge Fund

Winner: Water Wood Capital Management Limited



Best Managed Futures/CTA Fund

Winner: Millburn Ridgefield Corporation



Best Event Driven Strategies Hedge Fund

Winner: Polus Capital Management



Best Relative Value Strategies Hedge Fund

Winner: Sage Capital



Best Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund

Winner: Itau Asset Management



Private capital performance awards by asset class (America/Europe)

Top Performing Private Equity Fund Manager

American Winner: Ampersand Capital Partners

European Winner: Synova

Top Performing Private Debt Fund Manager

American Winner: Ironwood Capital

European Winner: Arcmont Asset Management

Top Performing Venture Capital Fund Manager

American Winner: Battery Ventures

European Winner: Dawn Capital

Top Performing Real Estate Fund Manager

American Winner: Eastham Capital

European Winner: NREP

Top Performing Infrastructure Fund Manager

American Winner: Harbert Management Corporation

European Winner: iCON Infrastructure

Private capital performance awards by strategy (America/Europe)

Top Performing Buyout Fund Manager

American Winner: Veritas Capital

European Winner: Synova

Top Performing Growth Fund Manager

American Winner: Ampersand Capital Partners

European Winner: Keensight Capital

Top Performing Fund of Fund Manager

American Winner: Cross Creek

European Winner: Altamar Capital Partners

Top Performing Venture (General) Fund Manager

American Winner: DBL Partners

European Winner: Dawn Capital

Top Performing Direct Lending Fund Manager

American Winner: Chambers Energy Capital

European Winner: Arcmont Asset Management

Top Performing Infrastructure Core & Core Plus Fund Manager

American Winner: Grain Management

European Winner: iCON Infrastructure

Top Performing Infrastructure Opportunistic + Value Added Fund Manager

American Winner: Morgan Stanley

European Winner: Antin Infrastructure Partners

Top Performing Real Estate Core & Core Plus Fund Manager

American Winner: Blue Owl Capital

European Winner: Swiss Life Asset Managers Nordic

Top Performing Real Estate Opportunistic + Value Added Fund Manager

American Winner: Blue Heron Asset Management

European Winner: Nordika

Top Performing Secondaries Manager

American Winner: Greenspring Associates

European Winner: Hollyport Capital

Private capital fundraising awards by fundraising growth (America/Europe)

Top Private Equity Fund Series

American Winner: Westcap Management

European Winner: Summa Equity

Top Private Debt Fund Series

American Winner: Firmament

European Winner: CVC

Top Venture Capital Fund Series

American Winner: Aligned Partners

European Winner: Pi Labs

Top Real Estate Fund Series

American Winner: Prime Group Holdings

European Winner: EQT

Private capital fundraising awards by largest first-time fund (America/Europe)

Top Private Equity Fund

American Winner: BayPine

European Winner: Nextalia

Top Venture Capital Fund

American Winner: Haun Ventures

European Winner: ECBF

Top Real Estate Fund

American Winner: Breakthrough Properties

European Winner: RedTree Capital

Awards methodology

In order to determine the winner for each category for the 2023 Preqin Awards, Preqin employed a rigorous and proprietary methodology, with the exclusive use of data from Preqin Pro, the firm’s alternative assets data platform. Further information on the methodology can be found here: Preqin Awards hedge funds methodology and Preqin Awards private capital methodology.

Preqin Awards are compiled using public domain information and data reported to Preqin by the participants; they are not independently verified or assessed. Preqin cannot therefore guarantee the accuracy of the information provided.

If you intend to refer to your standing in marketing materials, you may only do so if you repeat the above statement within the materials.

The information provided is updated and corrected from time to time, so please ensure you check our service for the most recent data.

