Boralex ranks once again among Corporate Knights’ Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada

MONTREAL, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce that it has been once again named one of Canada’s “Best 50 Corporate Citizens” by Corporate Knights, a sustainable economy magazine. Since 2002, this ranking has recognized companies for their leadership in sustainability. Last year, Boralex ranked 23rd; this year, the Company moved up into 21st place.



To determine the ranking for 2023, Corporate Knights analysed 286 large Canadian organizations against Canadian and global industry peers on a suite of 25 quantitative key performance indicators1. Boralex excelled on five indicators:

Carbon Productivity

Sustainable Revenue

Sustainable Investment

CEO-Average Worker Pay

Non-male Board



"At Boralex, we know that climate risk is the biggest business risk of the next decades," said Patrick Decostre, President and CEO of Boralex. "Our purpose and mission are rooted in our desire to provide concrete solutions to this risk, and we are firmly committed to doing so in a responsible and sustainable manner. The robustness, scope and speed of execution of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy are a demonstration of this conviction. With this distinction from Corporate Knights, we reinforce our position as a Canadian leader in CSR."

"To be ranked again in this list is a great recognition of the phenomenal work in CSR carried out by our teams in recent years," said Mihaela Stefanov, Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility. "It is a great source of pride for Boralex to stand out in its industry and in the overall Canadian economic landscape, both for its ethics and for its sustainable approach to doing business."

Boralex unveiled its 3rd Corporate Social Responsibility Report earlier this year. Highlights include: implementing a Responsible Procurement Charter for suppliers for purchases of 150,000 CAD/USD/EUR and above; surpassing the target for representation of women in management roles and on the Board of Directors; and updating the company’s Code of Ethics.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to over 3 GW. We are developing a portfolio of over 6 GW in wind, solar projects and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

