Triple Hair Group receives Health Canada approval to start Phase III clinical trials on its Therapy-07 prescription drug in Canada

English French

MONTRÉAL, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triple Hair Group Inc. (“Triple Hair” or the “Company”), a global leader in the development of innovative treatments for alopecia, is pleased to announce that it has received a No Objection Letter from Health Canada, allowing it to move forward with its Phase III clinical trials on its flagship prescription product Therapy-07 in Canada. The trials will be aimed at measuring the effectiveness of Therapy-07 on hair regrowth to treat androgenic alopecia.



“This is a major step for Triple Hair, as it validates the quality of our clinical program and the results we have received to date from previous clinical studies,” said Jean-Philippe Gravel, President and CEO of Triple Hair. “It also confirms that our proposed Phase III program conforms to the rigorous regulatory process and rules set out by Health Canada. We are hopeful to receive similar approvals from other jurisdictions where we applied to start Phase III clinical trials, namely the U.S. and Europe. As soon as all approvals are obtained, we will eagerly start the trials.”

Alopecia is an underserved global market, valued at US $7.8 billion in 2021 and estimated to reach US $14.2 billion by 2028.

About Triple Hair

Triple Hair Group Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company specializing in developing innovative treatments for men and women suffering from alopecia. Its mission is to provide the underserved market with clinically proven and efficient prescription and over-the-counter treatments for hair regrowth.

The Company also sells its drug-free patented products for preventing hair loss and regaining hair density in mild to moderate cases of alopecia under the brands RIZNTM (www.rizn.ca) for men, and Plenty NaturalTM (www.plentynatural.ca) for women. RIZNTM and Plenty NaturalTM allow hair loss sufferers in their early stages to access effective and natural hair growth solutions without a prescription easily.

For more information, visit the Company’s website, at www.triplehair.ca/investors.

Contact:

Triple Hair Group

Jean-Philippe Gravel

President and CEO

investors@triplehair.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided and statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws. Certain statements in this press release, such as the competitive advantages of the Company’s products, may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company’s future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as “may”; “will”; “should”; “expect”; “plan”; “anticipate”; “believe”; “intend”; “estimate”; “predict”; “potential”; “continue”; “foresee”, “ensure” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, statements regarding the Company’s future operating results and economic performance and its objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what the Company currently expects. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company will not update these statements unless applicable securities laws require the Company to do so.