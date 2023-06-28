PGA Championship, 2023: Post Event Analysis Report with a Detailed Overview of Its Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Prize Money, Ticketing, and Attendance

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PGA Championship, 2023 - Post Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the recent 2023 PGA Championship, including a look at its:

Sponsorship Portfolio

Broadcasters

Prize Money

Ticketing

Attendance

24 broadcast deals were struck for media rights to air the 2023 PGA Championship across the globe. The PGA Championship has lucrative broadcast deals around the world, but especially with American networks CBS and ESPN. Viewing figures for this year's competition were very poor with a big drop compared to 2022. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports continued their deal to showcase the major to their subscribers. This year's tournament was the final year of a five-year deal, meaning Sky are due to begin renegotiation if they aim to agree a renewal to show the 2024 PGA Championship.

46 brands partnered with the PGA Championship for the 2023 competition. The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the 2023 PGA Championship was roughly $2.27 million. The Championship has 14 sponsorship deals in place which are each worth over $3 million annually. KitchenAid, the home appliance company, have been partnered with the event since 2011, supporting its organization, with the deal worth $1.25 million annually according to the analyst.

This year's PGA Championship had a total prize pool of $17.5 million. The winner of the event, Brooks Koepka took home $3.15 million. Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler who finished joint second both secured tournament winnings of $1.54 million. 46-year-old American club pro Michael Block produced a stunning performance finishing in the top 15 which bagged him prize money of $288,333.



Who Should Buy This Report?



Investors who are attempting to understand the current dynamics of the sponsorship landscape of the 2023 PGA Championship. Viewership industry professionals who want a detailed analysis on the popularity of the event.



Report Scope

This report provides detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place in United States across the length of the golf major. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer and well as looking into the sponsorship portfolio's of the competition.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

Executive Summary

Overview

2. Broadcasters

2023 PGA Championship Broadcasts Breakdown Across North America

2023 PGA Championship Broadcasters Breakdown Across the World

3. Sponsorship

2023 PGA Championship Sponsorship Portfolio

2023 PGA Championship Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

4. Prize Money

2023 PGA Championship Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

2023 PGA Championship Attendance & Ticketing Breakdown

6. Player Profile

2023 PGA Championship Champion Player Profile - Brooks Koepka

7. Appendix

References

List of Tables

Slide 8 - The table shows the 2023 PGA Championship Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

Slide 11 - The table shows the PGA Championship 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

Slide 13 - The table shows the PGA Championship 2023 Prize Money Breakdown



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

ESPN

CBS

Velocity Global

Ralph Lauren

PepsiCo

Michelob Ultra

Acushnet

Charles Schwab

Chase Sapphire Preferred

Callaway

Adidas

Cobra Golf

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8upmhe



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.