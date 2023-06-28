Nasdaq Welcomed 60 IPOs in the First Half of 2023

Secured an 88% Win-Rate for Listings in the U.S. Market



Two of the Three Largest Operating Company IPOs by Proceeds Raised Listed on Nasdaq

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that in the first half of 2023, it welcomed 60 initial public offerings (IPOs), raising a total of $3.71 billion. A total of 46 operating companies and 14 SPACs listed on Nasdaq during the first six months of 2023, representing an 88% win rate in the U.S. market, and extending Nasdaq’s leadership to 38 consecutive quarters. In addition to the IPOs, 4 companies transferred their corporate listing to Nasdaq. Additionally, Roper Technologies announced their intention to transfer their corporate listing to Nasdaq, representing $48 billion in market cap.

“Nasdaq is committed to advocating on behalf of our issuers on current and emerging themes that are most important to them—and empowering our issuers with innovative life-cycle solutions so they can better navigate the public markets,” said Karen Snow, Global Head of Listings at Nasdaq. “We are proud to support companies as they consider different pathways to the public markets including traditional IPOs, direct listings, spins, and dual-listings. In my newly expanded role, I look forward to building upon Nasdaq’s position as the world’s premier listing exchange.”

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://vimeo.com/nasdaq/2023-midyear-listings

2023 FIRST HALF NASDAQ U.S. LISTINGS HIGHLIGHTS

U.S. listings market leadership : Nasdaq welcomed 60 IPOs, raising $3.71 billion. Two of the three largest operating-company IPOs by proceeds raised listed on Nasdaq, including Acelyrin. Other marquee listings include: Enlight Renewable Energy, Mineralys Therapeutics, and Hesai Technology.





: Nasdaq welcomed 60 IPOs, raising $3.71 billion. Two of the three largest operating-company IPOs by proceeds raised listed on Nasdaq, including Acelyrin. Other marquee listings include: Enlight Renewable Energy, Mineralys Therapeutics, and Hesai Technology. Leading U.S. exchange for healthcare, consumer and technology IPOs : Nasdaq maintained its strong track record in the healthcare, consumer and technology sectors with win rates of 100%, 79%, and 100% respectively.





: Nasdaq maintained its strong track record in the healthcare, consumer and technology sectors with win rates of 100%, 79%, and 100% respectively. Spin IPOs and dual-listings : Nasdaq celebrated GE Healthcare’s spin-switch listing to Nasdaq in January and also welcomed Nextracker, which spun-off from Flex. Additionally, LSE-listed Indivior completed its dual-listing and began trading on Nasdaq earlier this month.





: Nasdaq celebrated GE Healthcare’s spin-switch listing to Nasdaq in January and also welcomed Nextracker, which spun-off from Flex. Additionally, LSE-listed Indivior completed its dual-listing and began trading on Nasdaq earlier this month. Helping companies join the public markets via SPACs : Nasdaq continued its influence in the SPAC market, welcoming 88% of all SPAC IPOs, raising $1.16 billion. A total of 33 SPAC business combinations listed in the first 6 months of 2023, representing a 92% win rate in the U.S.





: Nasdaq continued its influence in the SPAC market, welcoming 88% of all SPAC IPOs, raising $1.16 billion. A total of 33 SPAC business combinations listed in the first 6 months of 2023, representing a 92% win rate in the U.S. Driving Impact with Bell Ceremonies : Collaborated with a myriad of corporates, non-profits and employee resource groups to call attention to and celebrate black businesses, workplace gender equality and raising mental health awareness.





: Collaborated with a myriad of corporates, non-profits and employee resource groups to call attention to and celebrate black businesses, workplace gender equality and raising mental health awareness. Major Nasdaq listing anniversaries and milestones : including WD-40 Company (50 years), Amgen Inc. (40 years), Costco (30 years), CoStar Group (25 years), Third Federal Bank (16 years), AGNC Investment Corp. (15 years), Dropbox, Inc. (5 years).





: including WD-40 Company (50 years), Amgen Inc. (40 years), Costco (30 years), CoStar Group (25 years), Third Federal Bank (16 years), AGNC Investment Corp. (15 years), Dropbox, Inc. (5 years). Nasdaq Governance Solutions partners with Kuberno: a UK-based platform for legal entity management to uncover synergies, help governance professionals make better data-driven decisions, and simplify the complex world of legal entity management.



About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact

Peter Gau

(201) 388-9682

Peter.gau@nasdaq.com Sophia Weiss

(646) 483-6960

Sophia.weiss@nasdaq.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “may,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s growth strategy and expectations, products and services, ability to transition to new business models, ability to enhance or innovate new ways for companies to join the public markets, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

-NDAQG-