Fit Soda™ Expands its Reach with 300 More Convenience Store Locations across the Southeast

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: FIT; OTC: FITSF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is elated to announce the successful expansion of Fit Soda™ into an additional 300 convenience store locations in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia, significantly increasing its presence in the market. With the inclusion of 300 more stores, Fit Soda™ is now proudly stocked in over 600 Circle K locations nationwide, demonstrating the successful growth and acceptance of Fit Soda™ within the Circle K community.



Fit Soda™ continues its forward momentum with new placement in several Circle K stores, enhancing the brand's footprint and availability to consumers. The beverage, known for its blend of tantalizing flavors and nutritional benefits, will now be even more accessible to the public.

Circle K, a giant in the convenience retail industry with a 70-year history of quality and service, has again chosen to increase their range of Fit Soda™ products. Originating from three small food stores in El Paso, Texas, Circle K has evolved into an international powerhouse, operating in over 20 countries. Its selection of Fit Soda™ only further solidifies its reputation for providing quality products that resonate with its diverse customer base.

The expansion into these additional stores demonstrates the enduring partnership between Koios and Circle K, a relationship that has already seen Fit Soda™ be made available in 343 Circle K locations across Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to deepen our relationship with Circle K. Expanding our reach through an additional 300 stores not only broadens our consumer base but also furthers our mission to offer healthier, flavorful soda alternatives to as many people as possible," said Chris Miller, CEO of the Company.

This strategic expansion into the convenience store market has placed Fit Soda™ on a promising path towards increased brand recognition and growth. The brand's unique positioning offers consumers a better-for-you soda option without compromising on taste, a strategy that has seen it go toe-to-toe with other beverage titans in the market.

Fit Soda™ is available in a diverse range of all-natural flavors, which are free from preservatives, artificial flavors and colors. Notably, Fit Soda™ contains BCAA's (branch chain amino acids) and electrolytes, which support post-workout recovery.

To discover the full range of Fit Soda™, visit www.fitsoda.com . To learn more about Circle K, its history, and the variety of quality products it offers, please visit https://www.circlek.com/us/rocky-mountains/history-and-timeline .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

KOIOS BEVERAGE CORP.

“Chris Miller”

Chris Miller, CEO, and Director

For further information, please contact:

Gina Burrus

844-255-6467

ir@koiosbeveragecorp.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 5,100 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels, and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production, and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: Potential outcomes from the placement of Fit Soda™ in Circle K locations and the overall performance of the functional beverage market. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the functional beverage markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual's health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by Koios with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with Koios is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.