Global Submarine (SSN, SSBN, SSK) Market Outlook 2023-2027 for Commercial and Military Applications with Regional Analysis

Dublin, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Submarine Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global submarine market is forecasted to grow by USD 8.99 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by fleet replacement programs, advances in undersea warfare, and growing arms race among countries. This study identifies the multi-mission submarines as one of the prime reasons driving the submarine market growth during the next few years. Also, collaborative programs and integration of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the submarine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The submarine market is segmented as below:

By Type

SSN

SSBN

SSK

By Application

Military

Commercial

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading submarine market vendors that include:

Anschutz

ASC Pty Ltd.

BAE Systems PLC

Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.

Fincantieri S.p.A.

General Dynamics Corp.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

NauticExpo

Naval Group

Navantia SA

Saab AB

Submarine Manufacturing and Products Ltd.

The Boeing Co.

thyssenkrupp AG

Triton Submarines LLC

United Shipbuilding Corp.

Also, the submarine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xs1di1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.