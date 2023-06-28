The organoids market is expected to grow from US$ 2.50 billion in 2022 to US$ 8.12 billion by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2028

New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organoids Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, Source, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027557/?utm_source=GNW

The organoids market trends include combining organoids with organ-on-a-chip.



The organoids are tiny, self-organized, three-dimensional tissue cultures that are derived from stem cells.Such cultures can be crafted to replicate much of the complexity of an organ or to express selected aspects of it, like producing only certain types of cells.



Organoids grow from stem cells—cells that can divide indefinitely and produce different types of cells as part of their progeny. Organoids can range in size from less than the width of a hair to five millimeters.



Many market players and research institutes operating in the organoids market are developing advanced technologies to expand their product portfolios and increase their market shares. A few of the recent developments related to organoids are mentioned below:



In November 2020, Cellesce Ltd. entered a partnership with Manchester BIOGEL for the development of fully synthetic animal-free three-dimensional (3D) scaffolds that mimic the physiological environment in the human body and enable the manufacture, scale up, and improved reproducibility of patient-derived organoids.



Thus, the development is likely to introduce new trends in the organoids market during the forecast period.



The increasing demand for new and advanced drugs is driving the overall pace of drug discovery and research. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the total number of clinical trial studies in 2020 was estimated to be 356,282. A recent survey by the Hubrecht Institute states that organoids can potentially make expensive drugs more cost-effective by identifying patients who are not likely to benefit from the drug. An increasing number of clinical trials worldwide is expected to drive the demand for advanced medical technologies, including organoid models.



Further, organoids in drug discovery are not limited to just cancer, they are also used in other diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, polycystic kidney disease, microcephaly, and infectious diseases of the gut and airway.For instance, organoids can summarize the properties of an organ, such as organ structure and function.



Also, organoids can restore a tissue or organ’s original genetic and epigenetic state, making them suitable for gene editing.Various studies have shown positive results of combining CRISPR-Cas9 technology with organoids, which has expanded opportunities for breakthroughs in cystic fibrosis.



According to a study ‘CRISPR-Based Adenine Editors Correct Nonsense Mutations in a Cystic Fibrosis Organoid Biobank,’ published in 2020, a biobank of cystic fibrosis intestinal organoids represented 664 patients, and ~20% of them were theoretically able to efficiently repair nonsense mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductor receptor through adenine base editors.Despite a few achievements of gene-edited organoids in some animal models, their efficiency is significantly low, and the success rate is not high.



Therefore, it is crucial to research and develop a process for gene-edited organoids’ safety, long-term stability, and functionality.



Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered the need to develop human lung organoid models. For instance, MilliporeSigma developed a 3dGRO Human Lung Organoid Culture System that allows researchers to control, access, and reproduce organ tissue for culturing an organoid model of human lung epithelium that can aid in obtaining positive and successful results during their research.



Thus, such innovations are expected to offer more significant growth opportunities for organoids market growth.



Application-Based Insights



Based on application, the organoids market is divided into developmental biology, disease pathology of infectious disease, regenerative medicine, drug toxicity and efficacy testing, drug discovery and personalized medicine, and others. In 2022, the developmental biology held the largest share of the market and drug discovery & personalized medicine is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Source-Based Insights



Based on source, the organoids market is bifurcated into pluripotent stem cells and organ-specific adult stem cells. The pluripotent stem cells segment held a larger share of the market in 2022 and is expected to record at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), the US Census Bureau, and the US National Library of Medicine are a few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the organoids market.

