Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market expected to reach USD 4882.05 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.89 percent -Maximize Market Research

Pune, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Healthcare business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain experts have analyzed the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects the market to grow from USD 2869.02 Bn in 2022 to USD 4882.05 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.89 percent.



Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 2869.02 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 4882.05 Bn CAGR 7.89 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 114 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Modality, Methods, Source, Procedure and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/190253

The Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market report provides a thorough analysis of segments and subsegments in local, global and regional markets. The report focuses on how drivers, restraints, and macro variables affect local, global and regional Systems of Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring markets. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring System market's trends, forecasts, and monetary values. The report includes primary and secondary collection techniques with qualitative and quantitative approaches for the analysis of the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring market. The segment-wise analysis of the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market is divided into Modality, Methods, Source, Procedure and End-User. The Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring market report includes aspects of the industry with key players such as market leaders, market followers and new entrants. The bottom-up approach was used in the report for Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring market estimation.

The report covers the factors that are driving and restricting the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring market's growth. The report uses analytical methodologies such as Porter's five forces analysis and PESTLE of the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market to provide market insights. The report involves an analysis of current Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring market trends as well as forecasts for the years.

Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market Overview

Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM) is a technique used during surgical procedures to assess the functionality as well as the integrity of the nervous system in real-time. It includes monitoring the electrical signals generated by the nervous system to help guide the surgical team and reduce the risk of potential neurological damage. IONM is generally used during complex surgeries that involve the central nervous system, spinal cord, or peripheral nerves.

Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market Dynamics

The increase in environmental pollution resulted in effects on the body’s central nervous system which include the nerves, spinal cord and brain. There is a growing number of people who suffer from Neurological Disorders. As a result, there is increasing demand for Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring to identify intraoperative neural insults which allow early intervention. The increase in the number of car accidents and sports injuries has resulted in orthopedic trauma. Orthopedic trauma requires immediate medical attention and Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring is the preferable option for them.

Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring adopts filtering modalities and modern display stimulation. The increasing technological developments in computer and electronic technology have resulted in an increase in the capacity, quality and reliability of the equipment. Thus, increasing technological advancements boost market growth. The market growth is expected to be hampered by the Lack of skilled professionals.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/190253

Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The increasing awareness about the benefits of Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring among people, technological developments in Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring systems and the rising aging population which suffers from spinal and orthopedic disorders are the fuelling factors for the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a significant growth rate for the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market during the forecast period. The increasing number of incidences of traumatic brain injuries and the growing geriatric population are the growth drivers for the regional market. The rising expenditures from private organizations and governments and increasing research and development activities are also influencing factors that influence the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring industry.

Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market Segmentation

By Modality

Evoked Potentials Somatosensory Evoked Potential (SSEP) Motor Evoked Potential (MEP) Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potential (BAEP) Visual Evoked Potential (VEP)

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Carotid endarterectomy

Cerebral aneurysm clipping

Epilepsy surgery

Anesthesia depth Monitor

Electromyography (EMG)



On the basis of the Modality, the market is segmented into Evoked Potentials, Electroencephalography (EEG), Carotid endarterectomy, cerebral aneurysm clipping, Epilepsy surgery, Anesthesia depth Monitor and Electromyography (EMG). Evoked Potentials dominated largest the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market share in 2022 and are expected to maintain their dominance over the forecast period. Evoked Potentials are further classified into evoked potential (SSEP), Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potential (BAEP), motor evoked potential (MEP), and visual evoked potential (VEP). The somatosensory evoked potential (SSEP) monitors the column-medial lemniscus pathway and helps to mediate the discrimination and vibration. It tests the spinal cord's sensory pathways for integrity and provides a real-time inspection of the spinal tracts that have been in danger during spinal manipulation surgery.

By Methods

Invasive

Non-invasive

Minimally invasive



By Procedure

• Spinal

• Neurovascular

• Orthopaedic

• Otolaryngology surgery

• Urology

On the basis of the Procedure, the market is categorized into Spinal, Neurovascular, Orthopaedic, Otolaryngology surgery and Urology. The spinal procedure held the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market in 2022. Spinal cord function has been evaluated by intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring during surgery. It uses real-time input from the motor, sensory, and individual nerve roots. The motor-evoked potentials (MEPs), spontaneous and prompted electromyography (EMG), and somatosensory sensory evoked potentials (SSEPs) are the most useful intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring modalities for the spinal cord.

By Source

• In-house

• Outsource

• Telehealth

By End-User



• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market Key Competitors include:

Natus Medical Incorporated

Accurate Monitoring

NeuroMonitoring Technologies,Inc.

Medtronic

NuVasive, Inc.

Sentient Medical Systems,

Inomed Medizintechnik Gmbh

Medsurant Holdings

IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings

Moberg Research, Inc.

Propep Surgical

Cadwell Laboratories Inc

Computational Diagnostics Inc.



Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/190253

Key questions answered in the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market are:

What is Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring?

What is the CAGR of the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market?

What was the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring market size during the forecast period?

What is the scope of the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market?

What are the Key driving factors for the growth of the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market?

What are the different segments of the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market?

What are the factors restraining the growth of the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market?

What is the demand pattern of the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market?

What major challenges could the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market face in the future?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market?

What are the Key players operating in the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market?

Which region accounted for the largest market share in the Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market?

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/190253

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2023)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2023)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Modality, Methods, Source, Procedure and End-User and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:

Orthopedic Biomaterial Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 38.4 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.6 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by Increasing Adoption of Bioactive Materials and Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine.

Neurology Ultrasonic Aspirators Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 5.16 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and rising government initiatives.

Neuronavigation Systems Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 117.97 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.1 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing incidence of neurological disorders including cancer, brain tumor and strokes and technological advancements in neuronavigation systems.

Wireless Brain Sensors Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 985.42 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.84 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing Prevalence Rate of Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) and advancements in technology.

Spinal Devices Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 17.65 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.9 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing number of spinal surgeries, Product advances, pipeline methodologies and FDA approvals

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.