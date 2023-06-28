Veho Adds Seasoned Retail Leaders from Wayfair, Vineyard Vines and Equinox to Executive Team

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veho , the post-purchase experience company revolutionizing package delivery and returns for the modern economy, today announced the appointment of three executive leaders. Jane Carpenter has been named Vice President of Communications, joining Veho after over a decade leading global communications at Wayfair. Sebastian Burzacchi will step into the role of Executive Vice President of Operations, with an impressive track record of scaling hyper-growth startups. Cara Ciuffani joins as General Counsel after leading litigation and consumer facing legal work for Equinox.



These appointments arrive during a monumental growth period for Veho, including its recent expansion into 11 new markets across the Northeast . Since its last funding round, Veho has tripled its revenue growth, and brought an increasing number of Fortune 100 retailers into its roster.

“Jane and Sebastian both have remarkable track records of success and carry deep e-commerce and retail experience. Cara joins us with an extensive track record in operations and risk management. I’m thrilled to welcome this seasoned group of executive leaders to the Veho team as we continue our rapid growth trajectory, and help brands solve major pain points in next-day delivery and doorstep pickups,” said Itamar Zur, CEO and co-founder of Veho. “More importantly, Jane, Seb and Cara are people leaders who care deeply about their teammates, and their personal values are a great fit with our human-centric culture. Their skill sets will be a force multiplier to the incredible impact that the teams across our company are already making.”

During her tenure at Wayfair, Carpenter played a key role in driving the company's brand-building initiatives and directing the company’s communications strategy leading up to and through its high profile IPO. Carpenter built Wayfair’s in-house communications team, established the company’s social media presence and built Wayfair’s corporate social responsibility practice.

“Veho is at an exciting stage in its growth journey as a disruptor in last mile logistics. I could not be more excited to join the team and build the communications function as the company transforms the way retailers and customers think about shopping, shipping and returns,” said Carpenter. “With strong momentum across 42 markets, Veho is capturing the business of savvy e-commerce retailers who truly recognize the impact of the delivery and returns experience on customer lifetime value. I look forward to driving strategic communications that further propel and support the company’s rapid growth.”

Burzacchi spent six years as a key operations leader at Oscar Health, overseeing operations during the company's rapid growth from $1.5B to an $8B IPO. Prior to that, Burzacchi launched his career at Vineyard Vines, where he successfully built the operations and supply chain that helped the company scale from $25M to $500M in annual revenue.

“Part of what drew me to Veho was the caliber of retailers that rely on them to deliver exceptional customer delivery and returns experiences. Having led supply chain and logistics in-house at a high-end apparel brand, I get how critical the post-purchase experience is to building brand loyalty,” said Burzacchi. “I’m incredibly impressed by the logistics model Ita, co-founder Fred Cook and the team have carved out, and the growth they’ve had. I’m eager to keep unlocking operational efficiencies that ultimately make shopping, shipping and returns work seamlessly for everybody as Veho scales further.”

Ciuffani most recently served as deputy general counsel at Equinox where she led litigation, operations and franchise legal work for five fitness and hospitality brands.

“I’m excited to join Veho as it transforms the logistics space with a sophisticated, tech-driven delivery and returns experience for ecommerce retailers and their customers,” said Ciuffani. “I look forward to partnering with the team to advance the business as Veho continues to expand its operations footprint and technology infrastructure to support its rapidly growing client base.”

Founded in 2016, Veho serves major brands such as Saks, Nordstrom, Rent the Runway, Misfits Market, HelloFresh, and Nespresso. It currently operates in 42 markets across the United States, and has on-time delivery (OTD) north of 99% with a 4.8/5 customer satisfaction score, making it the highest-rated shipping platform in the country.

About Veho

Veho’s mission is to power the future of commerce by making shopping, shipping and returns work seamlessly for everyone. By building an entirely new end-to-end logistics infrastructure, powered by the latest technology and designed for the needs of brands and consumers in the age of ecommerce, Veho is reinventing shipping, and all parts of the post-purchase experience as we know it. Veho removes the pain from delivery and returns and creates new powerful opportunities for brands to engage and build deep loyalty with their customers, and delight them like never before.