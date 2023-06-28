New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market Assessment, By Component, By Technology, By Product, By End-user, Opportunities and Forecast, 2016-2030F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470939/?utm_source=GNW



Global augmented reality (AR) in healthcare market size was valued at USD 3.15 billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 19.37 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 25.49% for the forecast period between 2023 and 2030. The key factors anticipated to accelerate the growth and adoption of augmented reality (AR) technologies in the healthcare industry are continuous technological advancements, increasing use of smart glasses in dentistry, leveraging the use of AR for medical training purposes, digitalization in healthcare, growing robotic-assisted surgeries, increasing expenditures on R&D for AR in healthcare and rise in awareness about the benefits of AR technology. AR in healthcare is implemented for various applications such as surgeries, diagnosis, rehabilitation, training, and education and is widely used by hospitals, clinics, research centers and academic institutes.



The major driver propelling the market expansion over the recent years has been the increasing use of augmented reality (AR) technology in surgical operations to optimize surgical processes and boost the efficiency of treatment. For this reason, major companies are adding new features to their existing products in order to create a technical foundation for future developments. For example, in March 2023, Augmedics, Inc. launched new FDA certified features and indications to its Xvision Spine AR guiding system for spine surgery in the United States. With this approach, the surgeon may see the patient’s 3D spinal anatomy while performing the operation.



Rising Popularity of AR integrated Robotic Assisted Surgery



Robotic-Assisted Surgery (RAS) systems have grown in popularity in recent years because of their improved surgical precision and dexterity, as well as their improved access to minimally invasive treatments. Combining robotic-assisted surgery with augmented reality creates a sophisticated interface that improves user perception. AR’s capacity to boost situational awareness will vastly improve the surgeon’s ability to make better judgements in real time. Robotic hepatic surgery, intraoperative reconstructions and tracking systems, preoperative imaging and 3D rendering, intra-operative robotic ultrasound application, and robotic liver resections are some of the sectors of robotic assisted surgeries that will see a robust growth and improved alterations in coming years.



Augmented Reality Reshaping Telemedicine



The integration of augmented reality (AR) and telemedicine has the possibility to reform the way doctors and healthcare professionals diagnose and prescribe the respective treatment. Augmented reality is a burgeoning trend in telemedicine. However, many nations have not yet fully used augmented reality’s potential, either as a result of ignorance or worries about acceptability. A surge in AR use in healthcare will result from these expanding applications for the technology, propelling market expansion.



Connect2MyDoctor is a telehealth platform by a Melbourne-based startup that launched a 3D/AR module for patient education in January 2022. Its AR module ‘cARE’ has a list of 3D models for doctors to choose from during online consultations and also helps in getting a deeper understanding of the medical processes.



Head-Mounted Devices Segment is Experiencing Rapid Growth



Head-mounted displays (HMDs) have the potential to revolutionize medical education in resource-limited settings. HMDs offer several advantages, including the ability to practice various medical disciplines repeatedly without risking patient health, the introduction of innovative approaches for learning complex medical content, and the moderation of financial, ethical, and supervisory limitations associated with traditional learning materials such as cadavers and skills lab equipment. The extensive applications of HMDs compared to traditional methods are expected to drive the adoption of head-mounted devices in the upcoming years. Moreover, the anticipated launch of Project Iris, (Google’s undisclosed augmented reality head-mounted display project), is expected to introduce innovative HMD products in the market by 2024.



Microsoft’s Hololens, which is a holographic headset enhances patient treatment and allows healthcare professionals to get connected with remote experts and go beyond x-rays to consult MRI images in 3D. Hololens has been proven to reduce training time by 30% and an average saving of USD 63 per labor hour.



Rising Utilization of AR in Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation



AR has enormous potential in physical therapy by enhancing patient engagement and physical outcomes and making it easier, fun, and more efficient. AR’s significant benefits in physiotherapy and behavioral treatment are progressively becoming evident in healthcare companies as it results in improved pain management and long-term adherence. The data collected from each session enables the physiotherapist to better analyze the outcomes. By providing a secure environment for patients to practice motions and orient their workouts, AR paves the path for a novel, unobtrusive approach of intervention in motor and cognitive rehabilitation. It increases patient motivation and allows carers to offer low-cost physiotherapy at home.



Impact of COVID-19



The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the implementation of augmented reality (AR) in healthcare due to technological advancements in this field. Augmented reality has the potential to support surgeons in intricate procedures by superimposing up-to-date patient data, imaging scans, or guidance information onto their visual perspective. This integration has strengthened surgical accuracy, minimized mistakes, and ultimately enhanced patient results.



The post-COVID era has witnessed a notable impact on Augmented Reality (AR) in the healthcare sector. AR technology has gained significant traction as it offers innovative solutions to address the challenges brought about by the pandemic. Healthcare professionals have leveraged AR to enhance telemedicine experiences, allowing for remote consultations, diagnostics, and monitoring of patients. AR has also facilitated medical training and education by providing immersive simulations and virtual learning experiences. Additionally, AR-powered tools and applications have assisted in surgical procedures, enabling surgeons to visualize patient anatomy in real-time and improve precision. The post-COVID landscape has accelerated the adoption of AR in healthcare, revolutionizing patient care and medical practices.



Key Players Landscape and Outlook



The key players landscape for Augmented Reality (AR) in healthcare showcases a promising outlook with several key players leading the way. Companies such as AccuVein, Microsoft Corporation, and Siemens Healthineers AG are actively developing and implementing AR solutions in healthcare. AccuVein specializes in vein visualization, offering AR-based devices that assist healthcare professionals in locating veins for procedures. Microsoft’s HoloLens has been utilized in medical training and surgery, providing real-time guidance and visual overlays. Google’s ARCore technology has been applied in healthcare apps for patient education and virtual anatomy exploration. Philips has focused on AR for surgical navigation, enabling precise guidance during procedures. The future of AR in healthcare looks bright with these industry leaders driving innovation and advancements.



In May 2022, the University of Findlay’s College of Health Professions became an early adopter of MediView XR, Inc.’s groundbreaking augmented reality technology. They integrated this innovative technology into their practical Sonography Program curriculum, making them one of the pioneering academic programs in the United States to do so.



In April 2022, XRHealth, the gateway to the healthcare metaverse, introduced its virtual and augmented reality therapy specifically designed for individuals with autism in the United States.

