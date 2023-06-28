Ladybug Resources Statement From Chairman David E. Argudo

TULSA, OK, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ladybug Resources Group, Inc.; (OTC PINK: LBRG) (“Ladybug” or the “Company”), announces that the company Chairman, Mr. David E. Argudo has made the following statements.

Chairman David E. Argudo stated, "As a member of the Ladybug Resources Group, I am excited to take on the leading role with the goal to build investment opportunities and sustainable value for our shareholders. Upon taking the Chairman position approximately 12 months ago the company began to undergo a transition with the acquisition(s) of ‘The Cali Girl, Inc.’ an in-house brand and ‘Gold Mountain Distribution, Inc.’ a licensed cannabis distribution company both based in Northern California. Further, most recently FINRA effected our 15c211, and we are now preparing our Form-10K to go fully-reporting on the OTC Markets.”

LBRG acquired Gold Mountain Distribution and The Cali Girl in order to solidify their existing strategic partnership, allowing both companies to accelerate the growth of current operations and new product development to the next level of continued growth. LBRG is currently evaluating potential acquisition candidates and Investing in Growth Businesses, the anchor of our investment strategy, for long-term growth and returns for our shareholders.

Gold Mountain Distribution, further referred to as ("GMD") has been granted a Title-11 Distributor License, License No. C11-0000609-LIC on July 7, 2019, from the Bureau of Cannabis Control for the State of California for "Adult-Use and Medical-Distribution". The Cali Girl, further referred to as ("Cali"), is our in-house brand that will focus on promoting quality cannabis products grown by women farmers.

About Ladybug: Ladybug is an alternative lifestyle company whose subsidiary, Gold Mountain Distribution, owns and operates a licensed cannabis distribution facility in Sacramento-California.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes,” “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Please note that from time to time the Company may post new information at its website ladybugrg.com, or via its current social media accounts available on this website.

