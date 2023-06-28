Sertifi Now Accepts ACH with SertifiPay for a Comprehensive Payments Experience

CHICAGO, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sertifi, developers of a complete agreements platform used by over 17,500 hospitality, event, and travel companies, today announced the latest release of its proprietary payment processor, SertifiPay. SertifiPay now lets you take advantage of ACH transactions, otherwise known as eChecks, allowing merchants to conveniently and securely capture payments online at a significantly lower cost than credit card fees.

“Payment flexibility and security is increasingly important for guests and travelers,” said Mike Ryan, director of enterprise payments at Sertifi. “We’re excited to expand the processing capabilities already baked into our platform and make payments even simpler for our clients and their customers.”

Ranked #1 in payment processing on Hotel Tech Report, SertifiPay manages and secures the entire payment lifecycle for events and corporate and group travel:

Authorize, capture, and process all major credit and debit cards, as well as ACH payments.

Reduce processing costs with more predictable rates and expert advice on merchant setup.

Easily keep track of payment schedules, deposits, and post-event charges.

Eliminate monthly bills with immediate fee reconciliation.

Reduce fraud with PCI-compliant processes and automatic card verification methods.





To learn more and calculate your cost savings, visit the Sertifi website here.







About Sertifi

Sertifi provides a complete agreements platform used by tens of thousands of hospitality and travel businesses in more than 135 countries. Brands like Marriott, Topgolf, and AEG Worldwide trust Sertifi to efficiently and securely sign documents, complete payments, and exchange card authorizations with their customers and business partners. With decades of experience in hospitality and travel, Sertifi is building a network that gives guests and travelers across the globe a great experience from the start.