Celestica Ranked Among Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced that it been included among Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights, an organization dedicated to encouraging responsible business practices.



“Our commitment to sustainability is fundamental to everything we do from minimizing the environmental impact of our operations and supply chain, creating a vibrant, positive workplace, and partnering with customers to deliver innovative technology solutions that enable a sustainable future, said Robert Ellis, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Chief Legal Officer. “Thank you to our global employees for their dedication to helping us to meet our ambitious environmental targets and for embedding sustainability across our business.”

Celestica remains committed to being a sustainability leader, continuing its ongoing efforts to be an environmentally responsible and socially conscious organization through its strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and practices. Our sustainability program maps to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) , a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet. The company also maintains greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals, approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which are aligned with the Paris Agreement that sets the global framework to limit global warming. Additionally, Celestica is committed to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion, leveraging individual expertise and giving back to the communities where we live and work to create a brighter future for all.

Corporate Knights' flagship ranking of corporate citizenship in Canada, Corporate Knights’ Best 50 Corporate Citizens , has ranked Celestica among its sustainability leaders. This year’s ranking was assessed among 286 Canadian companies with revenue over $1 billion. Companies are evaluated based on a range of quantitative key performance indicators in the areas of environmental, social and governance (ESG).

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, healthtech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. is an independent media and research B Corp. Its media division publishes the award-winning sustainable-economy magazine Corporate Knights, circulated in The Globe and Mail, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. Its research division produces sustainability rankings, research reports and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. Learn more at corporateknights.com .

