UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the “Company,” “UniFirst” or “we”) today reported results for its third quarter ended May 27, 2023 as compared to the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year:

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Consolidated revenues increased 12.7% to $576.7 million.
  • Operating income was $33.4 million, a decrease of 0.9%.
  • The quarterly tax rate increased to 27.2% compared to 25.4% in the prior year.
  • Net income decreased to $24.3 million from $25.1 million in the prior year, or 3.2%.
  • Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.29 from $1.33 in the prior year, or 3.0%.
  • EBITDA increased to $64.0 million compared to $60.3 million in the prior year, or 6.1%.

The Company's financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 included approximately $8.4 million and $11.4 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its CRM, ERP and branding initiatives (the "Key Initiatives"). In addition, the Company incurred costs related to the acquisition of Clean Uniform during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 of approximately $0.7 million. The effect of these items on the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 combined to decrease:

  • Operating income and EBITDA by $9.1 million and $11.4 million, respectively.
  • Net income by $6.8 million and $8.4 million, respectively.
  • EPS by $0.37 and $0.44, respectively.

Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with our strong top line performance in the quarter, but continue to be focused as a Company on mitigating the cost pressures impacting our operations. The early days of our recently closed acquisition of Clean Uniform have been very constructive with initial efforts being focused primarily on retaining Clean’s most important assets — its people and its customers. We continue to be excited about the strength and quality of the Clean business and what we continue to believe the combined companies will be able to achieve in the markets we serve together. As always, I want to thank our over 14,000 Team Partners who continue to Always Deliver for each other and our customers as we strive towards our vision of being universally recognized as the best service provider in the industry.”

Segment Reporting Highlights

Core Laundry Operations

  • Revenues for the quarter increased 11.5% to $501.7 million.
  • Organic growth, which excludes the effect of acquisitions and fluctuations in the Canadian dollar, was 7.8%.
  • Operating margin decreased to 4.2% from 5.9%.
  • Core Laundry Operations' EBITDA margin decreased to 9.9% from 11.4%.

The costs incurred related to the Key Initiatives and Clean Uniform acquisition, discussed above, were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations' segment, and decreased the Core Laundry Operations' operating and EBITDA margin for the third quarters of fiscal 2023 and 2022 by 1.8% and 2.5%, respectively.

The segment's operating and EBITDA margin were also impacted by approximately $5.3 million of additional expense compared to prior year related to high healthcare claims and costs incurred related to a legal matter as well as higher merchandise and other operating costs as a percentage of revenues which are being impacted by the inflationary environment. These increases were partially offset by lower energy costs during the quarter compared to prior year. The preliminary purchase accounting for the recent Clean Uniform acquisition further impacted the segment’s operating margin, most notably in the form of elevated non-cash intangibles amortization.

Specialty Garments

  • Revenues for the quarter were $49.4 million, an increase of 19.9%, which was driven by growth in the segment's cleanroom and North American nuclear operations.
  • Operating margin increased to 25.2% from 17.4% a year ago, primarily the result of the strong top line performance.
  • Specialty Garments' EBITDA margin increased to 27.1% from 19.9%.
  • Specialty Garments consists of nuclear decontamination and cleanroom operations, and its results can vary significantly due to seasonality and the timing of reactor outages and projects.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

  • Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments totaled $69.3 million as of May 27, 2023.
  • The Company had no long-term debt outstanding as of May 27, 2023.
  • The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. As of May 27, 2023, the Company had $63.6 million remaining under its current stock repurchase program.
  • Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 were 18.7 million and 18.9 million, respectively.

Financial Outlook

The Company now expects its revenues for fiscal 2023 to be between $2.220 billion and $2.230 billion, primarily as a result of the strong top-line performance in the Specialty Garments' business. We continue to expect diluted earnings per share to be between $5.02 and $5.37, which currently reflects:

  • Core Laundry Operations’ operating and EBITDA margin at the midpoint of the range of 4.7% and 10.5%, respectively.
  • The impact of strong profitability in the Specialty Garments’ business in the current quarter, as well as improved expectations for the remainder of the year.
  • An estimate of $37.0 million of costs directly attributable to our Key Initiatives as well as $3.0 million of Clean acquisition-related expenses, which combined to decrease the Core Laundry Operations' operating and EBITDA margin assumptions by 2.1% and EPS by $1.60.
  • An effective tax rate of 25.75%.
  • No impact from any future share buybacks or unexpected significantly adverse economic developments.

Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

  Thirteen weeks ended  Thirty-nine weeks ended 
(In thousands, except per share data) May 27, 2023  May 28, 2022  May 27, 2023  May 28, 2022 
Revenues $576,668  $511,548  $1,661,157  $1,484,408 
             
Operating expenses:            
Cost of revenues (1)  379,419   334,633   1,103,287   969,579 
Selling and administrative expenses (1)  132,677   116,191   372,230   332,985 
Depreciation and amortization  31,175   27,027   88,115   80,744 
Total operating expenses  543,271   477,851   1,563,632   1,383,308 
             
Operating income  33,397   33,697   97,525   101,100 
             
Other (income) expense:            
Interest income, net  (553)  (340)  (6,353)  (1,739)
Other expense, net  621   431   1,526   1,761 
Total other expense (income), net  68   91   (4,827)  22 
             
Income before income taxes  33,329   33,606   102,352   101,078 
Provision for income taxes  9,053   8,539   26,309   23,855 
             
Net income $24,276  $25,067  $76,043  $77,223 
             
Income per share – Basic:            
Common Stock $1.35  $1.39  $4.23  $4.26 
Class B Common Stock $1.08  $1.11  $3.39  $3.41 
             
Income per share – Diluted:            
Common Stock $1.29  $1.33  $4.06  $4.07 
             
Income allocated to – Basic:            
Common Stock $20,394  $21,037  $63,882  $64,835 
Class B Common Stock $3,882  $4,030  $12,161  $12,388 
             
Income allocated to – Diluted:            
Common Stock $24,276  $25,067  $76,043  $77,223 
             
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic:            
Common Stock  15,087   15,170   15,084   15,211 
Class B Common Stock  3,590   3,632   3,590   3,632 
             
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted:            
Common Stock  18,748   18,875   18,751   18,958 
                 
(1)   Exclusive of depreciation on the Company’s property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(In thousands) May 27, 2023  August 27, 2022 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $59,303  $376,399 
Short-term investments  10,012    
Receivables, net  279,485   249,198 
Inventories  150,253   151,459 
Rental merchandise in service  246,998   219,392 
Prepaid taxes  17,700   25,523 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  49,254   41,921 
       
Total current assets  813,005   1,063,892 
       
Property, plant and equipment, net  739,607   665,119 
Goodwill  648,404   457,259 
Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net  151,329   84,973 
Deferred income taxes  528   498 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  62,744   50,050 
Other assets  109,886   106,181 
       
Total assets $2,525,503  $2,427,972 
       
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $89,496  $82,131 
Accrued liabilities  150,921   146,808 
Accrued taxes     1,204 
Operating lease liabilities, current  18,515   13,602 
       
Total current liabilities  258,932   243,745 
       
Long-term liabilities:      
Accrued liabilities  124,434   123,979 
Accrued and deferred income taxes  119,398   106,307 
Operating lease liabilities  45,888   38,070 
       
Total liabilities  548,652   512,101 
       
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common Stock  1,510   1,508 
Class B Common Stock  359   359 
Capital surplus  97,154   93,131 
Retained earnings  1,904,490   1,845,163 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (26,662)  (24,290)
       
Total shareholders’ equity  1,976,851   1,915,871 
       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $2,525,503  $2,427,972 


Detail of Operating Results
(Unaudited)

  Thirteen weeks ended May 27, 2023  Thirteen weeks ended May 28, 2022 
  Core Laundry Specialty First    Core Laundry Specialty First   
  Operations Garments Aid Total  Operations Garments Aid Total 
Revenues $501,719 $49,407 $25,542 $576,668  $450,039 $41,198 $20,311 $511,548 
Revenue Growth %  11.5% 19.9% 25.8% 12.7%         
                   
Operating Income (Loss) (1), (2) $20,995 $12,455 $(53)$33,397  $26,431 $7,161 $105 $33,697 
Operating Margin  4.2% 25.2% -0.2% 5.8%  5.9% 17.4% 0.5% 6.6%
                   
EBITDA (1), (2) $49,812 $13,400 $739 $63,951  $51,292 $8,198 $802 $60,292 
EBITDA Margin  9.9% 27.1% 2.9% 11.1%  11.4% 19.9% 3.9% 11.8%
                           
(1)    The Company’s financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 included approximately $8.4 million and $11.4 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives. In addition, the Company incurred costs related to the acquisition of Clean Uniform during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 of approximately $0.7 million. These costs were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations segment.
(2)    The Key Initiative and acquisition-related costs resulted in a decrease in Core Laundry Operations' operating and EBITDA margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 of 1.8% and 2.5%, respectively.


  Thirty-nine weeks ended May 27, 2023  Thirty-nine weeks ended May 28, 2022 
  Core Laundry Specialty First    Core Laundry Specialty First   
  Operations Garments Aid Total  Operations Garments Aid Total 
Revenues $1,456,167 $135,613 $69,377 $1,661,157  $1,311,941 $116,220 $56,247 $1,484,408 
Revenue Growth %  11.0% 16.7% 23.3% 11.9%         
                   
Operating Income (Loss) (3), (4) $68,468 $30,683 $(1,626)$97,525  $81,683 $19,640 $(223)$101,100 
Operating Margin  4.7% 22.6% -2.3% 5.9%  6.2% 16.9% -0.4% 6.8%
                   
EBITDA (3), (4) $149,754 $33,668 $692 $184,114  $155,714 $22,738 $1,631 $180,083 
EBITDA Margin  10.3% 24.8% 1.0% 11.1%  11.9% 19.6% 2.9% 12.1%
                           
(3)    The Company's financial results for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 and 2022 included approximately $27.5 million and $24.1 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives. In addition, the Company incurred costs related to the acquisition of Clean Uniform during the first nine months of fiscal 2023 of approximately $2.7 million. These costs were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations segment.
(4)    The Key Initiative and acquisition-related costs resulted in a decrease in Core Laundry Operations' operating and EBITDA margin for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 and 2022 of 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively.


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Thirty-nine weeks ended
May 27, 2023		  Thirty-nine weeks ended
May 28, 2022		 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $76,043  $77,223 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  88,115   80,744 
Share-based compensation  6,874   7,114 
Accretion on environmental contingencies  777   447 
Accretion on asset retirement obligations  690   732 
Deferred income taxes  11,709   1,823 
Other  16   20 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:      
Receivables, less reserves  (22,148)  (31,998)
Inventories  2,110   (8,258)
Rental merchandise in service  (19,544)  (25,788)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets  67   3,603 
Accounts payable  3,492   850 
Accrued liabilities  (13,152)  (21,172)
Prepaid and accrued income taxes  7,758   3,498 
Net cash provided by operating activities  142,807   88,838 
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired  (306,192)  (42,680)
Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs  (124,067)  (97,259)
Purchases of investments  (117,012)   
Maturities of investments  107,000    
Proceeds from sale of assets  517   133 
Net cash used in investing activities  (439,754)  (139,806)
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Payment of deferred financing costs  (851)  (5)
Borrowings under line of credit  80,000    
Repayments under line of credit  (80,000)   
Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards  3   3 
Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards  (2,850)  (3,898)
Repurchase of Common Stock     (30,453)
Payment of cash dividends  (16,527)  (15,407)
Net cash used in financing activities  (20,225)  (49,760)
       
Effect of exchange rate changes  76   (1,545)
       
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (317,096)  (102,273)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  376,399   512,868 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $59,303  $410,595 


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial results in this press release, the Company also presents EBITDA and EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA for a period divided by revenue for the same period.

The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of the Company and its segments to both management and investors. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items that may impact the comparability of the Company’s results. In addition, by excluding certain items, these non-GAAP financial measures enable management and investors to further evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company.

Supplemental reconciliations of the Company’s consolidated net income on a GAAP basis to EBITDA and net income margin on a GAAP basis to EBITDA margin are presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below. EBITDA and EBITDA margin should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company does not allocate its provision for income taxes to its business segments and as a result, presents it in a separate column in the following tables:

  Thirteen weeks ended May 27, 2023 
  Core Laundry  Specialty  First       
(In thousands, except percentages) Operations  Garments  Aid  Other  Total 
Revenue $501,719  $49,407  $25,542  $  $576,668 
                
Net income $20,927  $12,455  $(53) $(9,053) $24,276 
Provision for income taxes           9,053   9,053 
Interest income, net  (553)           (553)
Depreciation and amortization  29,438   945   792      31,175 
EBITDA $49,812  $13,400  $739  $  $63,951 
EBITDA Margin  9.9%  27.1%  2.9%     11.1%


  Thirteen weeks ended May 28, 2022 
  Core Laundry  Specialty  First       
(In thousands, except percentages) Operations  Garments  Aid  Other  Total 
Revenue $450,039  $41,198  $20,311  $  $511,548 
                
Net income $26,339  $7,161  $106  $(8,539) $25,067 
Provision for income taxes           8,539   8,539 
Interest income, net  (340)           (340)
Depreciation and amortization  25,293   1,037   697      27,027 
EBITDA $51,292  $8,198  $802  $  $60,292 
EBITDA Margin  11.4%  19.9%  3.9%     11.8%


  Thirty-nine weeks ended May 27, 2023 
  Core Laundry  Specialty  First       
(In thousands, except percentages) Operations  Garments  Aid  Other  Total 
Revenue $1,456,167  $135,613  $69,377  $  $1,661,157 
                
Net income $73,295  $30,683  $(1,626) $(26,309) $76,043 
Provision for income taxes           26,309   26,309 
Interest income, net  (6,353)           (6,353)
Depreciation and amortization  82,812   2,985   2,318      88,115 
EBITDA $149,754  $33,668  $692  $  $184,114 
EBITDA Margin  10.3%  24.8%  1.0%     11.1%


  Thirty-nine weeks ended May 28, 2022 
  Core Laundry  Specialty  First       
(In thousands, except percentages) Operations  Garments  Aid  Other  Total 
Revenue $1,311,941  $116,220  $56,247  $  $1,484,408 
                
Net income $81,661  $19,640  $(223) $(23,855) $77,223 
Provision for income taxes           23,855   23,855 
Interest income, net  (1,739)           (1,739)
Depreciation and amortization  75,792   3,098   1,854      80,744 
EBITDA $155,714  $22,738  $1,631  $  $180,083 
EBITDA Margin  11.9%  19.6%  2.9%     12.1%


