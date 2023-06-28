UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the “Company,” “UniFirst” or “we”) today reported results for its third quarter ended May 27, 2023 as compared to the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year:



Q3 2023 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenues increased 12.7% to $576.7 million.

Operating income was $33.4 million, a decrease of 0.9%.

The quarterly tax rate increased to 27.2% compared to 25.4% in the prior year.

Net income decreased to $24.3 million from $25.1 million in the prior year, or 3.2%.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.29 from $1.33 in the prior year, or 3.0%.

EBITDA increased to $64.0 million compared to $60.3 million in the prior year, or 6.1%.

The Company's financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 included approximately $8.4 million and $11.4 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its CRM, ERP and branding initiatives (the "Key Initiatives"). In addition, the Company incurred costs related to the acquisition of Clean Uniform during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 of approximately $0.7 million. The effect of these items on the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 combined to decrease:

Operating income and EBITDA by $9.1 million and $11.4 million, respectively.

Net income by $6.8 million and $8.4 million, respectively.

EPS by $0.37 and $0.44, respectively.



Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with our strong top line performance in the quarter, but continue to be focused as a Company on mitigating the cost pressures impacting our operations. The early days of our recently closed acquisition of Clean Uniform have been very constructive with initial efforts being focused primarily on retaining Clean’s most important assets — its people and its customers. We continue to be excited about the strength and quality of the Clean business and what we continue to believe the combined companies will be able to achieve in the markets we serve together. As always, I want to thank our over 14,000 Team Partners who continue to Always Deliver for each other and our customers as we strive towards our vision of being universally recognized as the best service provider in the industry.”

Segment Reporting Highlights

Core Laundry Operations

Revenues for the quarter increased 11.5% to $501.7 million.

Organic growth, which excludes the effect of acquisitions and fluctuations in the Canadian dollar, was 7.8%.

Operating margin decreased to 4.2% from 5.9%.

Core Laundry Operations' EBITDA margin decreased to 9.9% from 11.4%.

The costs incurred related to the Key Initiatives and Clean Uniform acquisition, discussed above, were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations' segment, and decreased the Core Laundry Operations' operating and EBITDA margin for the third quarters of fiscal 2023 and 2022 by 1.8% and 2.5%, respectively.

The segment's operating and EBITDA margin were also impacted by approximately $5.3 million of additional expense compared to prior year related to high healthcare claims and costs incurred related to a legal matter as well as higher merchandise and other operating costs as a percentage of revenues which are being impacted by the inflationary environment. These increases were partially offset by lower energy costs during the quarter compared to prior year. The preliminary purchase accounting for the recent Clean Uniform acquisition further impacted the segment’s operating margin, most notably in the form of elevated non-cash intangibles amortization.

Specialty Garments

Revenues for the quarter were $49.4 million, an increase of 19.9%, which was driven by growth in the segment's cleanroom and North American nuclear operations.

Operating margin increased to 25.2% from 17.4% a year ago, primarily the result of the strong top line performance.

Specialty Garments' EBITDA margin increased to 27.1% from 19.9%.

Specialty Garments consists of nuclear decontamination and cleanroom operations, and its results can vary significantly due to seasonality and the timing of reactor outages and projects.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments totaled $69.3 million as of May 27, 2023.

The Company had no long-term debt outstanding as of May 27, 2023.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. As of May 27, 2023, the Company had $63.6 million remaining under its current stock repurchase program.

Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 were 18.7 million and 18.9 million, respectively.

Financial Outlook

The Company now expects its revenues for fiscal 2023 to be between $2.220 billion and $2.230 billion, primarily as a result of the strong top-line performance in the Specialty Garments' business. We continue to expect diluted earnings per share to be between $5.02 and $5.37, which currently reflects:

Core Laundry Operations’ operating and EBITDA margin at the midpoint of the range of 4.7% and 10.5%, respectively.

The impact of strong profitability in the Specialty Garments’ business in the current quarter, as well as improved expectations for the remainder of the year.

An estimate of $37.0 million of costs directly attributable to our Key Initiatives as well as $3.0 million of Clean acquisition-related expenses, which combined to decrease the Core Laundry Operations' operating and EBITDA margin assumptions by 2.1% and EPS by $1.60.

An effective tax rate of 25.75%.

No impact from any future share buybacks or unexpected significantly adverse economic developments.



About UniFirst Corporation

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five Company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This public announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, including projected revenues, operating margin and earnings per share. Forward-looking statements contained in this public announcement are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by words such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “strategy,” “objective,” “assume,” “strive,” “design,” “assumption,” “vision” or the negative versions thereof, and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date made. Such statements are highly dependent upon a variety of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainties caused by an economic recession or other adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation, as a result of continued high inflation rates or further increases in inflation or interest rates or extraordinary events or circumstances such as geopolitical conflicts like the conflict between Russia and Ukraine or the COVID-19 pandemic, and their impact on our customers’ businesses and workforce levels, disruptions of our business and operations, including limitations on, or closures of, our facilities, or the business and operations of our customers or suppliers in connection with extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainties regarding our ability to consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses, including Clean Uniform, and the performance of such businesses, uncertainties regarding any existing or newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental compliance and remediation, any adverse outcome of pending or future contingencies or claims, our ability to compete successfully without any significant degradation in our margin rates, seasonal and quarterly fluctuations in business levels, our ability to preserve positive labor relationships and avoid becoming the target of corporate labor unionization campaigns that could disrupt our business, the effect of currency fluctuations on our results of operations and financial condition, our dependence on third parties to supply us with raw materials, which such supply could be severely disrupted as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic or the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, any loss of key management or other personnel, increased costs as a result of any changes in federal, state, international or other laws, rules and regulations or governmental interpretation of such laws, rules and regulations, uncertainties regarding, or adverse impacts from continued high price levels of natural gas, electricity, fuel and labor or increases in such costs, the negative effect on our business from sharply depressed oil and natural gas prices, including, without limitation, as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuing increase in domestic healthcare costs, increased workers’ compensation claim costs, increased healthcare claim costs, including as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to retain and grow our customer base, demand and prices for our products and services, fluctuations in our Specialty Garments business, political or other instability, supply chain disruption or infection among our employees in Mexico and Nicaragua where our principal garment manufacturing plants are located, including, without limitation, as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to properly and efficiently design, construct, implement and operate a new customer relationship management computer system, interruptions or failures of our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks, additional professional and internal costs necessary for compliance with any changes in or additional Securities and Exchange Commission, New York Stock Exchange and accounting or other rules, including, without limitation, recent rules proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding climate-related and cybersecurity-related disclosures, strikes and unemployment levels, our efforts to evaluate and potentially reduce internal costs, economic and other developments associated with the war on terrorism and its impact on the economy, the impact of foreign trade policies and tariffs or other impositions on imported goods on our business, results of operations and financial condition, general economic conditions, our ability to successfully implement our business strategies and processes, including our capital allocation strategies, our ability to successfully remediate the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 27, 2022 and the other factors described under Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 27, 2022, Part II, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they are made.





Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Thirteen weeks ended Thirty-nine weeks ended (In thousands, except per share data) May 27, 2023 May 28, 2022 May 27, 2023 May 28, 2022 Revenues $ 576,668 $ 511,548 $ 1,661,157 $ 1,484,408 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 379,419 334,633 1,103,287 969,579 Selling and administrative expenses (1) 132,677 116,191 372,230 332,985 Depreciation and amortization 31,175 27,027 88,115 80,744 Total operating expenses 543,271 477,851 1,563,632 1,383,308 Operating income 33,397 33,697 97,525 101,100 Other (income) expense: Interest income, net (553 ) (340 ) (6,353 ) (1,739 ) Other expense, net 621 431 1,526 1,761 Total other expense (income), net 68 91 (4,827 ) 22 Income before income taxes 33,329 33,606 102,352 101,078 Provision for income taxes 9,053 8,539 26,309 23,855 Net income $ 24,276 $ 25,067 $ 76,043 $ 77,223 Income per share – Basic: Common Stock $ 1.35 $ 1.39 $ 4.23 $ 4.26 Class B Common Stock $ 1.08 $ 1.11 $ 3.39 $ 3.41 Income per share – Diluted: Common Stock $ 1.29 $ 1.33 $ 4.06 $ 4.07 Income allocated to – Basic: Common Stock $ 20,394 $ 21,037 $ 63,882 $ 64,835 Class B Common Stock $ 3,882 $ 4,030 $ 12,161 $ 12,388 Income allocated to – Diluted: Common Stock $ 24,276 $ 25,067 $ 76,043 $ 77,223 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic: Common Stock 15,087 15,170 15,084 15,211 Class B Common Stock 3,590 3,632 3,590 3,632 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted: Common Stock 18,748 18,875 18,751 18,958 (1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company’s property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) May 27, 2023 August 27, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,303 $ 376,399 Short-term investments 10,012 — Receivables, net 279,485 249,198 Inventories 150,253 151,459 Rental merchandise in service 246,998 219,392 Prepaid taxes 17,700 25,523 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,254 41,921 Total current assets 813,005 1,063,892 Property, plant and equipment, net 739,607 665,119 Goodwill 648,404 457,259 Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net 151,329 84,973 Deferred income taxes 528 498 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 62,744 50,050 Other assets 109,886 106,181 Total assets $ 2,525,503 $ 2,427,972 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 89,496 $ 82,131 Accrued liabilities 150,921 146,808 Accrued taxes — 1,204 Operating lease liabilities, current 18,515 13,602 Total current liabilities 258,932 243,745 Long-term liabilities: Accrued liabilities 124,434 123,979 Accrued and deferred income taxes 119,398 106,307 Operating lease liabilities 45,888 38,070 Total liabilities 548,652 512,101 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock 1,510 1,508 Class B Common Stock 359 359 Capital surplus 97,154 93,131 Retained earnings 1,904,490 1,845,163 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,662 ) (24,290 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,976,851 1,915,871 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,525,503 $ 2,427,972





Detail of Operating Results

(Unaudited)

Thirteen weeks ended May 27, 2023 Thirteen weeks ended May 28, 2022 Core Laundry Specialty First Core Laundry Specialty First Operations Garments Aid Total Operations Garments Aid Total Revenues $ 501,719 $ 49,407 $ 25,542 $ 576,668 $ 450,039 $ 41,198 $ 20,311 $ 511,548 Revenue Growth % 11.5 % 19.9 % 25.8 % 12.7 % Operating Income (Loss) (1), (2) $ 20,995 $ 12,455 $ (53 ) $ 33,397 $ 26,431 $ 7,161 $ 105 $ 33,697 Operating Margin 4.2 % 25.2 % -0.2 % 5.8 % 5.9 % 17.4 % 0.5 % 6.6 % EBITDA (1), (2) $ 49,812 $ 13,400 $ 739 $ 63,951 $ 51,292 $ 8,198 $ 802 $ 60,292 EBITDA Margin 9.9 % 27.1 % 2.9 % 11.1 % 11.4 % 19.9 % 3.9 % 11.8 % (1) The Company’s financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 included approximately $8.4 million and $11.4 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives. In addition, the Company incurred costs related to the acquisition of Clean Uniform during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 of approximately $0.7 million. These costs were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations segment.

(2) The Key Initiative and acquisition-related costs resulted in a decrease in Core Laundry Operations' operating and EBITDA margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 of 1.8% and 2.5%, respectively.





Thirty-nine weeks ended May 27, 2023 Thirty-nine weeks ended May 28, 2022 Core Laundry Specialty First Core Laundry Specialty First Operations Garments Aid Total Operations Garments Aid Total Revenues $ 1,456,167 $ 135,613 $ 69,377 $ 1,661,157 $ 1,311,941 $ 116,220 $ 56,247 $ 1,484,408 Revenue Growth % 11.0 % 16.7 % 23.3 % 11.9 % Operating Income (Loss) (3), (4) $ 68,468 $ 30,683 $ (1,626 ) $ 97,525 $ 81,683 $ 19,640 $ (223 ) $ 101,100 Operating Margin 4.7 % 22.6 % -2.3 % 5.9 % 6.2 % 16.9 % -0.4 % 6.8 % EBITDA (3), (4) $ 149,754 $ 33,668 $ 692 $ 184,114 $ 155,714 $ 22,738 $ 1,631 $ 180,083 EBITDA Margin 10.3 % 24.8 % 1.0 % 11.1 % 11.9 % 19.6 % 2.9 % 12.1 % (3) The Company's financial results for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 and 2022 included approximately $27.5 million and $24.1 million, respectively, of costs directly attributable to its Key Initiatives. In addition, the Company incurred costs related to the acquisition of Clean Uniform during the first nine months of fiscal 2023 of approximately $2.7 million. These costs were recorded to the Core Laundry Operations segment.

(4) The Key Initiative and acquisition-related costs resulted in a decrease in Core Laundry Operations' operating and EBITDA margin for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 and 2022 of 2.1% and 1.8%, respectively.





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Thirty-nine weeks ended

May 27, 2023 Thirty-nine weeks ended

May 28, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 76,043 $ 77,223 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 88,115 80,744 Share-based compensation 6,874 7,114 Accretion on environmental contingencies 777 447 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 690 732 Deferred income taxes 11,709 1,823 Other 16 20 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables, less reserves (22,148 ) (31,998 ) Inventories 2,110 (8,258 ) Rental merchandise in service (19,544 ) (25,788 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets 67 3,603 Accounts payable 3,492 850 Accrued liabilities (13,152 ) (21,172 ) Prepaid and accrued income taxes 7,758 3,498 Net cash provided by operating activities 142,807 88,838 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (306,192 ) (42,680 ) Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs (124,067 ) (97,259 ) Purchases of investments (117,012 ) — Maturities of investments 107,000 — Proceeds from sale of assets 517 133 Net cash used in investing activities (439,754 ) (139,806 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of deferred financing costs (851 ) (5 ) Borrowings under line of credit 80,000 — Repayments under line of credit (80,000 ) — Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards 3 3 Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,850 ) (3,898 ) Repurchase of Common Stock — (30,453 ) Payment of cash dividends (16,527 ) (15,407 ) Net cash used in financing activities (20,225 ) (49,760 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 76 (1,545 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (317,096 ) (102,273 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 376,399 512,868 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 59,303 $ 410,595





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial results in this press release, the Company also presents EBITDA and EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA for a period divided by revenue for the same period.

The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of the Company and its segments to both management and investors. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items that may impact the comparability of the Company’s results. In addition, by excluding certain items, these non-GAAP financial measures enable management and investors to further evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company.

Supplemental reconciliations of the Company’s consolidated net income on a GAAP basis to EBITDA and net income margin on a GAAP basis to EBITDA margin are presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are provided below. EBITDA and EBITDA margin should be considered in addition to, and not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Company does not allocate its provision for income taxes to its business segments and as a result, presents it in a separate column in the following tables:

Thirteen weeks ended May 27, 2023 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 501,719 $ 49,407 $ 25,542 $ — $ 576,668 Net income $ 20,927 $ 12,455 $ (53 ) $ (9,053 ) $ 24,276 Provision for income taxes — — — 9,053 9,053 Interest income, net (553 ) — — — (553 ) Depreciation and amortization 29,438 945 792 — 31,175 EBITDA $ 49,812 $ 13,400 $ 739 $ — $ 63,951 EBITDA Margin 9.9 % 27.1 % 2.9 % 11.1 %





Thirteen weeks ended May 28, 2022 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 450,039 $ 41,198 $ 20,311 $ — $ 511,548 Net income $ 26,339 $ 7,161 $ 106 $ (8,539 ) $ 25,067 Provision for income taxes — — — 8,539 8,539 Interest income, net (340 ) — — — (340 ) Depreciation and amortization 25,293 1,037 697 — 27,027 EBITDA $ 51,292 $ 8,198 $ 802 $ — $ 60,292 EBITDA Margin 11.4 % 19.9 % 3.9 % 11.8 %





Thirty-nine weeks ended May 27, 2023 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 1,456,167 $ 135,613 $ 69,377 $ — $ 1,661,157 Net income $ 73,295 $ 30,683 $ (1,626 ) $ (26,309 ) $ 76,043 Provision for income taxes — — — 26,309 26,309 Interest income, net (6,353 ) — — — (6,353 ) Depreciation and amortization 82,812 2,985 2,318 — 88,115 EBITDA $ 149,754 $ 33,668 $ 692 $ — $ 184,114 EBITDA Margin 10.3 % 24.8 % 1.0 % 11.1 %





Thirty-nine weeks ended May 28, 2022 Core Laundry Specialty First (In thousands, except percentages) Operations Garments Aid Other Total Revenue $ 1,311,941 $ 116,220 $ 56,247 $ — $ 1,484,408 Net income $ 81,661 $ 19,640 $ (223 ) $ (23,855 ) $ 77,223 Provision for income taxes — — — 23,855 23,855 Interest income, net (1,739 ) — — — (1,739 ) Depreciation and amortization 75,792 3,098 1,854 — 80,744 EBITDA $ 155,714 $ 22,738 $ 1,631 $ — $ 180,083 EBITDA Margin 11.9 % 19.6 % 2.9 % 12.1 %





