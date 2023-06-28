GoodCook Makes a Colorful Splash with New Food Storage Perfect for Savoring Summer

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodCook ®, the leading kitchenware brand in America that makes quality cooking essentials for everyone, has long helped Americans store their meals and leftovers with their quality food storage line. And as families hit the road this summer, the brand is proud to introduce the new GoodCook EveryWare Lunch food storage kit .



Making summer brighter and more fun, the 18-piece set that features all-new colors – including yellow, blue, orange and turquoise – and perfectly equips families to properly plan out their travel meals and eat while they are on the go. With different size configurations and individual compartments to house various entrees and snacks, adults and kids alike can enjoy easily prepped meals that are kept safe from spillage while the lids are secure, enabling a stress-free trip. Plus, the new colorful lids are interchangeable with existing EveryWare items, giving reliable favorites a fun new twist.

Whether planning for a family road trip or packing summer camp snacks, the GoodCook EveryWare Lunch Set includes items for every need:

For the leveled-up lunch set: The EveryWare Divided Lunch container is ideal for the child who is eager to independently pack his or her own summer camp lunch and snacks. Perfectly portioned for kids' meals, it has a split design that stores different contents in one – especially ideal for picky eaters. Not to mention, the brightly colored lids add a playful design touch, and are appealing for the child who is curious about experimenting with new, equally colorful foods.

For the master meal prepper: With the varied blue, orange, yellow and turquoise lids, families can now color code their meals and ensure that they are grabbing their designated dishes before they head out the door. The meal prep master of the household can also keep an easy and organized routine by separating foods in their properly coded containers. Now, when in a hurry, it will be simpler to spot the exact storage items that they need.



“GoodCook is excited to make a colorful splash this summer with the EveryWare Lunch Set, which features household favorites like the Bento Box, Sandwich Containers, Single Snack Containers and more,” said Tom Barber, SVP Marketing and Product Development. “With the various color options, families can color-code their meals by family member or food product, keeping everything and everyone organized for more convenient and enjoyable use.”

The GoodCook EveryWare Lunch Set will be available for purchase beginning today in select retailers and online on the GoodCook website.

For over thirty years, GoodCook has been America’s companion in the kitchen, delivering quality cooking essentials for home cooks that are built to last. For more information about GoodCook, please visit www.goodcook.com and @goodcookcom.

About GoodCook®

GoodCook® kitchenware products offer a wide assortment of kitchen tools, gadgets, bakeware, cookware, and food storage. Creating thoughtfully designed and affordable kitchenware for the home cook, GoodCook® products reflect the brand’s personality—intuitive, inspiring, helpful and accessible. In keeping up with today’s food trends toward an ever-expanding diversity of tastes, GoodCook® is building its brand by providing a robust catalog of recipes, instruction and useful tips on its website, www.goodcook.com .

