The global recreational boat market size is projected to grow from USD 18.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 25.9 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5%

New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Recreational Boat Market by Boat Type, Size, Engine Placement, Engine, Material, Activity Type, Power Source,Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777834/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, advancements in autonomous marine technology are anticipated to fuel the market by attracting a broader customer base, including less skilled recreational boaters who can enjoy boating with ease. The market benefits from the presence of numerous manufacturers operating in a well-integrated and fragmented industry. This ensures a stable supply of recreational boats to meet the global demand. The industry’s structure allows for a diverse range of boat options and competitive pricing, catering to the varying preferences and budgets of boating enthusiasts worldwide.



Outboard Engine boats segments expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period

The outboard engine boats segment currently holds the largest share in the global recreational boat market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the future.The high demand for outboard boats, particularly in the US and Europe, contributes to their leading position.



This is primarily attributed to the advantages they offer, such as higher speed, easier docking, and lower maintenance costs compared to other types of boats. Additionally, the fact that the engine is located outside the boat reduces the risk of fire incidents, making outboard boats a popular choice among boating enthusiasts.



North America is expected to be fastest growing market during the forecast period.

The North American region is poised to be the largest and fastest-growing market for recreational boats worldwide.This is primarily driven by the high demand for leisure boating and water sports activities in the region.



The United States, in particular, is expected to experience significant growth, supported by government initiatives aimed at fostering the recreational boat market. However, the market growth in both the US and Canada may be hindered by emission regulations, which could dampen the demand for recreational boating in the coming years.

Canada also exhibits a strong demand for recreational boats, as it has been one of the most preferred leisure time in the region.The country’s rich waterways and scenic landscapes contribute to the popularity of boating activities.



In Mexico, the recreational boat market is gradually gaining traction, and it is considered a fast-growing market in the region. As recreational boating finds its place in the country, the demand for boats and water-based activities is expected to rise steadily.



Electric Boats is expected to be fastest growing segment during the forecast period

The future growth of electric boats is anticipated to outpace that of internal combustion (IC) engine boats due to several key factors.One crucial driver is the increasing global emphasis on environmental concerns and sustainability.



Electric boats produce zero direct emissions, addressing the pressing need to reduce carbon emissions and combat air and water pollution.Energy efficiency is another significant advantage of electric boats.



Electric propulsion systems convert a higher percentage of electrical energy into propulsion, resulting in improved overall efficiency and reduced energy wastage.This translates to lower operational costs, extended range capabilities, and a more sustainable use of resources.



Government incentives and support further accelerate the growth of electric boats. Many governments around the world offer subsidies, tax credits, and funding programs to promote the adoption of electric vehicles, including electric boats. These initiatives stimulate market demand and encourage boat manufacturers and consumers to embrace cleaner and more sustainable options.

The growth of the electric boat market follows a specific regional sequence, with North America leading the way, followed by Europe, and then Asia Oceania. This pattern can be attributed to several factors unique to each region.North America, particularly the United States, has established itself as a pioneer in adopting electric vehicle technologies, including electric boats. The region has cultivated a strong awareness of the benefits of electric vehicles and boasts a well-developed infrastructure, including charging networks and government incentives, which have accelerated the adoption of electric boats.Europe, on the other hand, has taken proactive steps in implementing stringent emission regulations and environmental policies. The European Union has set ambitious targets for carbon emission reductions, creating a regulatory environment that encourages the adoption of electric vehicles, including electric boats. The supportive regulatory framework in Europe has played a pivotal role in driving the growth of the electric boat market in the region.Although currently following behind, Asia Oceania is gradually catching up in the growth of the electric boat market. The region is experiencing increasing awareness, improving infrastructure, and a growing interest in recreational boating. With a large population, rising disposable incomes, and an expanding middle class, Asia Oceania presents significant market potential for electric boats in the future.



North America is expected to be fastest growing market during the forecast period.

The North American region is poised to be the largest and fastest-growing market for recreational boats worldwide.This is primarily driven by the high demand for leisure boating and water sports activities in the region.



The United States, in particular, is expected to experience significant growth, supported by government initiatives aimed at fostering the recreational boat market. However, the market growth in both the US and Canada may be hindered by emission regulations, which could dampen the demand for recreational boating in the coming years.

Canada also exhibits a strong demand for recreational boats, as it has been a traditional leisure time in the region.The country’s rich waterways and scenic landscapes contribute to the popularity of boating activities.



In Mexico, the recreational boat market is gradually gaining traction, and it is considered a fast-growing market in the region. As recreational boating finds its place in the country, the demand for boats and water-based activities is expected to rise steadily.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.

• By Company Type: Tier I - 33%, Tier II - 17%, and OEMs - 50%

• By Designation: CXOs - 45%, Directors - 35%, and Others - 20%

• By Region: North America - 37%, Europe - 26%, Asia Oceania- 22% and RoW- 15%

The Recreational boat market is dominated by established players such as Brunswick corporation (US), Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan), Groupe Beneteau (France), Ferretti Group and Malibu Boats (US).. These companies have been developing new products, adopted expansion strategies, and undertaken collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in the recreational boat market.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the Recreational boat market by Boat Type (Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables, Others), Boat Size (<30 Feet, 30-50 Feet, >50 Feet), Engine Placement (Outboards, Inboards, Others), Engine Type (ICE, Electric), Material Type (Aluminium, Steel, Fiberglass, Others), Power Range (Up to 100 kW, 100-200 kW, Above 200 kW), Activity Type (Cruising+watersports, Fishing), Power Source (Engine Powered, Sail Powered, Human Powered), Distribution Channel and Region (Asia Oceania, North America, Europe and RoW). It covers the competitive landscape and company profiles of the major players in the recreational boat ecosystem.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

• The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall recreational boat market and its subsegments.

• This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

• The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777834/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________