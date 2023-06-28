Robinson Capital Management Celebrates the 2nd Anniversary of SPAX

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Capital Management, LLC, an independent investment advisor specializing in liquid alternative fixed income strategies, celebrates the 2-year anniversary of their ETF, the Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (ticker: SPAX). The ETF was launched on June 23, 2021, in partnership with Tidal Financial Group.



Over the past two years, the fund has invested primarily in pre-merger SPACs and acquired over $27 million in assets under management. The ETF seeks to provide total return while minimizing downside risk by exiting SPAC positions prior to deal completion.

“We are delighted that SPAX has behaved exactly as we anticipated when we launched it two years ago,” said Jim Robinson the founder of Robinson Capital and lead portfolio manager for SPAX. “In a period that has been particularly challenging for investors in traditional fixed income strategies—Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index is down 11% for trailing two years, the Bloomberg 1-3 Year Govt/Credit Index is down 3%, and T-Bills are up less than 4%--SPAX has returned a solid and steady 8% over those two years. And it did it with the credit and interest rate risk of T-Bills,” added Robinson.

“The team here at Tidal could not be prouder to celebrate the 2-year anniversary of SPAX. The team at Robinson has provided the market with a unique way to unlock alternative yields consistently and successfully, throughout challenging market conditions!” said Gavin Filmore, COO of Tidal Financial Group.

Robinson Capital invests primarily in pre-merger SPACs because of the tendency for downside mitigation (ability to redeem shares at $10/share), upside opportunity when a merger is announced, and almost zero correlation with traditional fixed income markets. Robinson continues to find SPAC shares trading at attractive prices below the current trust value; and, the trusts, which are required to invest in T-Bills, are earning an additional 5% annualized return in the current environment. Given the attractive risk versus return characteristics, the manager believes SPAX is a compelling alternative for many traditional fixed income portfolios.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (833) 743-0330. View SPAX standardized performance here. The gross expense ratio for the fund is 0.85%. The net expense ratio for the fund is 0.50%.*

*The Fund’s investment adviser has contractually agreed to reduce its unitary management fee to 0.50% of the Fund’s average daily net assets through at least August 28, 2023.

ABOUT ROBINSON CAPITAL

Founded in December 2012, Robinson Capital Management, LLC , is an independent investment advisor specialized in developing traditional and alternative fixed income solutions. Robinson’s investment approach employs both fundamental and value techniques to best identify positive risk/reward opportunities and to maintain a consistent and disciplined approach. Robinson Capital also specializes in alternative value investing strategies, particularly through special purposes acquisition companies (SPACs) and closed-end mutual funds (taxable and tax-exempt).

Robinson Capital provides customized investment management services for RIAs, family offices, broker-dealers and institutions.

The firm serves as investment sub-adviser to the Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (ticker: SPAX). For more information, visit robinsonetfs.com .

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Financial Group sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/.

