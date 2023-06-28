Blockgraph and NBCUniversal Partner to Optimize First-Party Data Collaboration and Drive Enhanced Advertising Outcomes for Agencies and Brands

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockgraph, the technology company making the future of privacy-focused, data-driven TV advertising possible, and NBCUniversal today announced a new partnership to optimize first-party data activation for the media and entertainment industry. The new, strategic collaboration will enhance the use of first-party data in marketing campaigns across One Platform to drive improved outcomes for brands. By enabling seamless data integration with NBCUnified, advertisers, agencies and measurement companies will be able to use first-party data efficiently for planning, targeting and measurement.



"We are excited about this partnership with NBCUniversal, and look forward to further maximizing the potential of proprietary first-party data across the industry,” said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph. “Our privacy-first approach ensures secure and compliant data collaboration while allowing brands to unlock important campaign insights and create more value within the rapidly evolving TV landscape."

Together, Blockgraph and NBCUniversal will enable advertisers to more accurately and efficiently match their first-party data sets across media and entertainment platforms, resulting in enhanced data interoperability, more precise audiences and improved campaign performance. Agencies and measurement clients will also gain access to richer and more comprehensive data sets, allowing them to deliver more accurate measurement and attribution solutions.

"At NBCUniversal, we see a future where all advertising campaigns activate against first-party and marketer data," said Krishan Bhatia, President & Chief Business Officer, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships. "And with One Platform and NBCUnified, we're well on our way -- 60% of campaigns across our ad-supported streaming business are already data-enabled, and through our partnership with Blockgraph we will be able to accelerate this growth even further."

This news follows Blockgraph’s recent announcement of the launch of GraphPort, which will further scale access to the Blockgraph platform for first-party and first-party-like data deployments. Blockgraph also recently reported 10x improved match rates through their partnership with Kantar, signifying a significant step forward for the accuracy and efficacy of data matching in the TV industry. The industry-wide acceptance of Blockgraph’s clean technology and its ongoing adoption by key players in the marketplace continues to propel the future of the TV industry and data-driven TV.

About Blockgraph

Blockgraph is a technology company that makes the future of data-driven TV advertising possible. The world’s leading media, technology, and information services companies collaborate with trusted partners using Blockgraph’s privacy-focused platform to create and implement identity-based targeting and measurement solutions for multiscreen TV advertising. Blockgraph is owned by Charter Communications Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and Paramount. For more information, please visit Blockgraph at www.blockgraph.co.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.​​​​​

