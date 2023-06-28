From Cells to Cures: T-cell Therapy Market Set to Soar Past USD 35898.15 Million by 2030

Westford, USA, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the T-cell Therapy market , rising focus on next-generation CAR-T cell therapies, increasing utilization of allogeneic T-cell therapies, the emergence of off-the-shelf T-cell therapies, development of novel targets for T-cell therapy, integration of T-cell therapy with other treatment modalities, advancements in manufacturing and scalability of T-cell therapies, exploration of combination therapies for enhanced efficacy, growing use of gene editing technologies in T-cell therapy, expansion of T-cell therapy beyond oncology to treat other diseases, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "T-cell Therapy Market"

Pages - 285

Tables - 117

Figures - 78

T-cell therapy is a type of immunotherapy that uses the body's own immune cells to fight cancer. T cells are white blood cells that play a key role in the immune system. In T cell therapy, T cells are taken from the patient's blood and then modified in the laboratory to better recognize and attack cancer cells. The modified T cells are then infused back into the patient's bloodstream. It is a promising new treatment for cancer, and it has shown great promise in treating some types of leukemia and lymphoma. However, T-cell therapy is not without risks, and it is important to discuss the risks and benefits of this treatment with your doctor.

Prominent Players in T-cell Therapy Market

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

CARsgenTherapeutics

Aurora Biopharma

Legend Biotech

Gilead Sciences

Pfizer

bluebird bio

Sorrento Therapeutics

Mustang Bio

Fate Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics

Juno Therapeutics

Kite Pharma

Atara Biotherapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

AvroBio

Adverum Biotechnologies

Car-T Cell Therapy Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Car-T Cell therapy dominated the global online market as they have wide clinical success. CAR-T cell therapies, such as Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) and Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), have received regulatory approvals in the United States and other countries for specific indications. These approvals have provided a pathway for commercialization and wider adoption of CAR-T cell therapies.

Hematological Malignancy is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, hematological malignancy is the leading segment due to the high unmet need. In addition, CAR-T cell therapies have received regulatory approvals for certain types of hematological malignancies, such as pediatric and young adult ALL, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and follicular lymphoma. These approvals have provided market access and reimbursement pathways for these indications, driving sales growth.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Strong Research and Development

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on research and development. The United States has been proactive in establishing a regulatory framework to facilitate the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, including T-cell therapies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted regulatory approvals for CAR-T cell therapies, providing a clear pathway for market entry and adoption. This regulatory support has created a favorable environment for T-cell therapy development and commercialization in North America.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the T-cell Therapy market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for T-cell Therapy.

Key Developments in T-cell Therapy Market

In February 2023, AstraZeneca announced it would acquire Neo gene Therapeutics for $1.2 billion. Neo gene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies for cancer.

In April 2023, Galapagos announced it would acquire Cell Point and Abound Bio for $250 million. Cell Point is a Dutch cell therapy company developing CAR T-cell therapies for cancer. Abound Bio is a US cell therapy company developing TCR T-cell therapies for cancer.

Key Questions Answered in T-cell Therapy Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

