In terms of value, the wastewater treatment services market is estimated to grow from USD 55.9 billion in 2022 to USD 80.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3%

At the national level, a more accurate observation is the Environmental Performance Index (EPI) of nations. The EPI reflects how nations are managing the treatment of wastewater not only in the domestic and commercial sectors but also in the industrial sector. Through these regulations, nations improve their EPI, thus curbing down their carbon footprint globally.

Wastewater treatment services are provided for the treatment of wastewater for municipal and industrial sectors.These services can be broadly segmented into design & engineering, building & installation, operation & control, maintenance & repair, and others.



The cost of the services is determined by the type of service, regional availability of freshwater, complexity of the treatment, contamination level of the wastewater, and many other factors.



Building & Installation Service is expected to be the second fastest-growing type of the wastewater treatment services market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

After planning & design, the actual construction and installation of wastewater treatment equipment is a crucial step in the wastewater treatment process.Highly skilled and experienced professionals are needed for the proper installation and building of the wastewater treatment plant.



Therefore, such services are provided by a highly dedicated team of professionals experienced in this industry.These services include the construction of various structures for installation of wastewater treatment equipment and modifications of existing plants.



The cost of services differs for different projects, depending on the capacity of the plant or equipment to be installed, country or regional labor costs, and other costs.



Municipal accounted for the largest share of the wastewater treatment services market, in terms of value, in 2022.

The municipal segment accounted for the larger share of 57.4% of the global wastewater treatment services market in 2020, in terms of value. The larger share can be attributed to the growing use of wastewater treatment services by various municipal organizations owing to the increase in population and increase in the quantity of wastewater generated. Treating the wastewater to a water quality, where the water can be reused, increases the potential of cost recovery Asia Pacific, which will require new approaches for wastewater collection and management. It is expected to drive the wastewater treatment services market.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region, in terms of value, during the forecast period in the Wastewater treatment services market.



Asia Pacific is the largest wastewater treatment services market, accounting for largest share of the market in 2022.Rapid industrialization, growing demand from various end-use industries, and increasing government spending are supporting the growth.



Water contamination is a serious issue in the Asia Pacific region causing increased environmental deterioration, high soil erosion, occasional floods, and an increase in the pollution levels in China, India, and Japan.The availability of clean water is declining, thus driving the demand for wastewater treatment services in these countries.



With increasing urbanization and infrastructure expenditure, the wastewater treatment services market in Asia Pacific is bound to grow significantly, and it will outpace other countries and regions.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 69%, Tier 2 - 23%, and Tier 3 - 8%

• By Designation: C-Level - 23%, Director Level - 37%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 32%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 28%, Middle East & Africa - 12%, South America – 7%



The key players profiled in the report include Veolia Group (France), Xylem Inc. (US), Suez SA (France), Ecolab Inc. (US), Thermax Limited (India), Pentair (US), WOG Technologies (India), Golder Associates (Canada), and SWA Water Treatment (Australia) among others.



