The global cell-based assays market is projected to reach USD 28.2 billion by 2028 from USD 18.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028

In March 2020, the Government of Canada invested around USD 7.0 million through the Stem Cell Network’s competitive research funding program to support stem cell research in Canada.



The basic research segment accounted for the second largest share by application during the forecast period

In 2022, basic research segment accounted for the second-largest share by application in the global cell-based assays market.Basic research plays a crucial role in advancing our understanding of cellular mechanisms, disease pathways, and therapeutic targets.



Cell-based assays provide valuable tools for studying cellular responses, identifying drug candidates, and evaluating their efficacy.The demand for cell-based assays in basic research is growing as researchers strive to unravel the complexities of biological processes and develop innovative solutions for various diseases.



This focus on basic research applications is fueling the expansion of the cell-based assays market.

.



The pharmacokinetic studies segment accounted for the second largest share of the cell based assays market by drug discovery application

In the cell-based assays market, the pharmacokinetic studies segment holds significant importance within the drug discovery application.Pharmacokinetic studies involve the assessment of how drugs are absorbed, distributed, metabolized, and eliminated by the body.



Cell-based assays play a crucial role in evaluating drug metabolism, drug-drug interactions, and the determination of drug concentrations in biological samples.These assays provide valuable insights into the pharmacokinetic properties of potential drug candidates, allowing researchers to optimize dosage regimens and enhance therapeutic outcomes.



The growing emphasis on personalized medicine and precision dosing further drives the demand for pharmacokinetic studies using cell-based assays. With their ability to mimic physiological conditions and provide accurate drug response data, cell-based assays have become indispensable tools in pharmacokinetic research, contributing to the overall growth of the cell-based assays market



Europe: The second largest region in the cell-based assays market

Europe is the second-largest market for cell-based assays after North America.The European market comprises the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe (RoE).



Factors such as rising government investments in life science research and the increasing focus on stem cell research and regenerative medicine drive market growth. Moreover, several conferences, symposia, seminars, trade fairs, annual events, and workshops are being organized in Europe to create awareness of cell-based assay products.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side 20%

• By Designation: C-level - 45%, D-level - 30%, and Others - 25%

• By Region: North America -20%, Europe -10%, Asia-Pacific -55%, Latin America -10%, Middle East & Africa- 5%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• Lonza (Switzerland)

• PerkinElmer (US)

• Charles River Laboratories (US)

• Eurofins Scientific (France)

• Enzo Biochem (US)

• Carna Biosciences (Japan)

• Cell Biolabs (US)

• Promega Corporation (US)

• Cell Signaling Technology (US)

• BioAgilytix Labs (US)

• Reaction Biology Corporation (US)

• AAT Bioquest (US)

• Pestka Biomedical Laboratories (US)

• InvivoGen (US), CA3 Biosciences (US)

• BPS Bioscience (US)

• BellBrook Labs (US)

• Profacgen (US)

• BMG LABTECH (Germany)

• Hanugen Therapeutics (India)

• JRS Pharma (Germany)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the cell-based assays market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product & service, application, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for drug discovery & development and the increasing preference for cell-based assays in drug discovery, the growing government support and funding for cell- based research, and the rising efforts by the FDA to curtail animal-based studies), restraints (high cost of instruments and restrictions imposed by product end-user licenses for reagents, lack of standardization of protocols used in cell-based assays), opportunities (growing applications of cell-based assays in chronic diseases and personalized medicine, growing opportunities in emerging economies), and challenges (complexities in assay designs) influencing the growth of the market.

• Product and Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products & services, and technological assessment of the cell-based assays market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cell-based assays market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and products and service offerings of leading players like Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Lonza (Switzerland), PerkinElmer (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Eurofins Scientific (France), Enzo Biochem (US), Carna Biosciences (Japan), Cell Biolabs (US), Promega Corporation (US), Cell Signaling Technology (US), BioAgilytix Labs (US), Reaction Biology Corporation (US), AAT Bioquest (US), Pestka Biomedical Laboratories (US), InvivoGen (US), CA3 Biosciences (US), BPS Bioscience (US), BellBrook Labs (US), Profacgen (US), BMG LABTECH (Germany), Hanugen Therapeutics (India), and JRS Pharma (Germany) and among others in the market.

