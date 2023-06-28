In terms of value, the surfactants market is estimated to grow from USD 43.5 billion in 2022 to USD 57.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9%

New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surfactants Market by Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04230326/?utm_source=GNW

The rising demand from personal care industry is also driving the demand for surfactants. Manufacturers are incorporating technologies to improve the quality of surfactants.



Non-ionic surfactants are expected to be the fastest-growing type of the surfactants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The non-ionic surfactants type segment is estimated to behold the fastest growth in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.Synthetic oil have several benefits such as compatibility with wide range of chemicals, more stability than other type of surfactants, excellent emulsification and low toxicity.



Therefore, due its benefits these surfactants are widely used in personal care, industrial and food & beverage applications.



Asia Pacific is largest and projected to be the fastest growing region for surfactants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Due to increasing population and improving living standards the need for surfactants in personal care, home care and Industrial & institutional cleaning is increased in the Asia Pacific region.Thus, the surfactants market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Additionally, the accessibility of raw materials and rapid industrialization will promote demand for surfactants market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 69%, Tier 2 - 23%, and Tier 3 - 8%

• By Designation: Director Level - 37%, C-Level - 23%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 32%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 28%, Middle East & Africa - 12%, South America – 7%



The key players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Stepan Company (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Kao Corporation (Japan), Ashland Inc. (US), Croda International Plc (UK), and among others.



Analysis of key drivers (Mounding demand form the personal care industry, rising demand from end use industries for cleaning applications), restraints (enactment of stringent government regulations and competition from rivalry products), opportunites (rising demand for bio-derived surfactants, and rising textile industry), and challenges (harmfullness of some surfactants, and fluctuating raw material prices) influencing the growth of surfactants market

