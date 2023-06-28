Incorta Selects TrustArc to Demonstrate Effective Enterprise Privacy Seal

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta, a leader in the data and analytics industry, today announced it has selected TrustArc to help demonstrate its ongoing commitment to rigorous data privacy and protection standards with the TRUSTe TrustArc Enterprise Privacy Seal. The certification is a testament to Incorta's adherence to a comprehensive set of requirements governing data privacy management practices as outlined in the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Seal Practices Assessment Criteria.



TrustArc certifications are managed by TRUSTe LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of TrustArc. This partnership underlines Incorta's dedication to maintaining stringent privacy standards and upholding transparency in its data practices. As a component of the certification, TrustArc will also provide independent dispute resolution services to address privacy-related queries around customer data from users, thereby enhancing our commitment to fostering trust and assuring our customers about the secure handling of their data.

Further, TrustArc will provide ongoing access to privacy guidance, thus ensuring Incorta stays abreast with evolving data privacy regulations and best practices, further fortifying our commitment to safeguarding customer information.

Incorta worked with TrustArc to review and verify that its data privacy management practices comply with standards which are aligned with the TrustArc Privacy & Data Governance Framework. By achieving the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Seal, Incorta is demonstrating its commitment to strong data privacy practices and enhancing customer and business partner trust.

Quote from company exec, partner, customer, etc. that strengthens points or provides additional information.

“We are honored and proud to have demonstrated and effectively met the requirements of the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Seal, a dedication to meeting high privacy standards”, said Osama Elkady, CEO & Cofounder, Incorta. “This accomplishment shows our customers, partners, and employees, the level of commitment and strides Incorta has made to protecting their data privacy.”



The TRUSTe certification follows a three-phase process, using a combination of experienced privacy analysts, proven assessment methodology and the TrustArc Privacy Platform.

Phase I includes a comprehensive review of the participant’s privacy practices against the TRUSTe privacy standards and creation of a detailed privacy findings report.

Phase II includes a review of the findings by TrustArc with the participant, implementation by the participant of remediation recommendations and documentation of action item completion.

Phase III includes certification activation including issuing the TRUSTe Seal, providing dispute resolution services and providing access to TrustArc Assessment Manager to support ongoing privacy compliance.



TrustArc CEO Chris Babel said, “We believe that a strong privacy management program is critical for companies to build customer trust and ensure privacy compliance, and with its achievement of this certification Incorta is demonstrating its dedication to meeting high privacy standards.”

About Incorta

Incorta's open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data and make it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empowers the most forward-thinking companies to tackle their toughest data challenges, from innovators in the midmarket to Fortune 1000 category leaders such as Broadcom, Comcast, and Shutterfly. For more information visit www.incorta.com.

About TrustArc

As the leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations. TrustArc is the only company to deliver the depth of privacy intelligence, coupled with the complete platform automation, that is essential for the growing number of privacy regulations in an ever-changing digital world. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. For additional information visit www.trustarc.com.

For media, contact:

Emma Heasley for Incorta

Emma.heasley@incorta.com