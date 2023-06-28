data.world Announces Data Governance and Data Catalog Integrations with Snowflake’s Snowpark

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the data catalog platform, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023 , an integration with Snowpark , the developer framework for Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. Through the integration, data.world provides data catalog, data governance, and DataOps applications that help Snowflake customers accelerate Snowpark migrations and govern Snowpark metadata. The integration follows data.world’s recent achievements of Powered by Snowflake, Data Governance Accelerated, and Snowflake Premier Partner status.



“For our customers to be able to deploy data-intensive applications in the language of their choice – whether that’s Java, Python, or Scala – they first need to be able to find, understand, and trust the underlying data,” said Tarik Dweik, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “The integration with data.world will improve productivity for data engineers and provide answers around what functions are available, what jobs have been run and by whom, and when was this data last refreshed.”

“Businesses can achieve significant cost savings and fuel innovation by migrating data assets to Snowflake,” said Lofan Leung, Head of Technology Alliances at data.world. “Our integration empowers joint customers to seamlessly manage and gain visibility into their data landscape, with enterprise-grade governance that enables organizations to embrace the cloud confidently.”

Locating information is often challenging for data teams. They need metadata on functions, the lineage of those functions, and stored procedures to create a common understanding of data-intensive applications. data.world catalogs these Snowpark functions, enabling developers, data engineers, data scientists, and data product owners to get deeper access to the resources they care about and deliver enterprise-wide benefits, such as:

Improved productivity: Tags for Snowpark functions based on metadata enable data teams to quickly find the relevant data and applications they need to support specific analytical use cases and business objectives.

Increased efficiency: A clear understanding and visibility of what is available and for what purpose encourages data teams to share and reuse existing assets, saving development time and costs.

Trust across the team: Trusted data and applications enable better decision making for downstream users with more visibility and improved understanding of how these objects are related to each other and support the business objectives.

Faster and more reliable migration of data applications to the cloud: Teams are able to track statuses to manage migration workflow, create prioritized lists with high-value assets for higher return on investment, analyze data lineage for Snowpark UDFs to identify dependencies objects to lower migration risks, and document migration decisions in a centralized catalog platform.



data.world’s unique knowledge graph architecture enables users to model and map key business concepts and relationships to any data asset. data.world establishes relationships between tables, views, functions, stored procedures, tasks, workflow, jobs, data applications with people, and business processes in a more holistic way. As a result, data teams with different backgrounds gain better insights faster across different domains to understand exactly how the data assets are related and being consumed by the business.

Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

To learn more about the Snowpark integration and the data.world Data Catalog Platform , visit data.world at Snowflake Summit, booth 1241.

About data.world

data.world is the data catalog platform. Its cloud-native SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform combines a consumer-grade user experience with a powerful knowledge graph to deliver enhanced data discovery, agile data governance, and actionable insights. data.world is a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation and home to the world’s largest collaborative open data community with more than two million members, including ninety percent of the Fortune 500. Our company has sixty-two patents and has been named one of Austin’s Best Places to Work eight years in a row. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook , or join us .

Contact

data.world@launchsquad.com