Anonymous Intelligence Company Announces Beta Launch Date of Turminal.ai, Mobile Alpha, New Website and over 37,000 Signups To Waitlist

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. (CSE: ANON) (OTC: ANICF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) (“ANON” or the “Company”), a leading computational intelligence, decentralized network and data technology company, focused on leveraging its proprietary suite of AI and privacy enabled products to empower increased confidence in technology for consumers and businesses alike, is pleased to announce that “Turminal.ai”, a privacy-focused AI curation platform, will begin deploying invitations to supporters who have signed up to its Beta program on July 10, 2023, at 1 pm PST. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has launched a redesigned Turminal.ai website and initiated alpha testing of the Turminal.ai mobile app.



Beta Launch

The Turminal.ai beta launch (the “Beta”) is an eagerly anticipated event and the Company aims to ensure a positive user experience by controlling the volume during the initial rollout. The full public Beta is expected to take place in Q3 2023, after addressing any issues and receiving feedback from the beta users. This staggered rollout approach demonstrates the Company's commitment to delivering a high-quality product while actively addressing any bugs or concerns that arise.

Lucas Russell, CEO, commented, “I am genuinely excited to get our first feedback from Beta users. The team’s remarkable speed and unwavering commitment to transforming the product from its internal roadmap to a functional platform have been astounding. We expect that the ANON SDK, an important component of Turminal.ai, will be fully functional at the time of the Beta launch which may generate revenues from the start.”

Mr. Russell continued, “We will work diligently to get all 37,000 signups active as soon as possible without compromising user experience. We know there will be some bugs found in the Beta, and want to make sure we are able to address them in a timely manner. A staggered rollout helps this goal.”

Turminal.ai Mobile App

Insiders of the Company have been invited to participate in the early alpha testing of the Turminal.ai mobile app. The app is expected to launch in Q3 2023, initially on iOS and later on Android. Beta testing for the iOS app will be distributed first to active Beta users on the desktop platform.

“I am thrilled to say I currently have “Confidence in my pocket” with the Turminal.ai app installed on my iPhone,” said Mr. Russell. “It is early days with the mobile app but I have found it useful multiple times while at various hardware and DIY locations. The gain of function features the team has built into the product really shine when they are with you on the go. The team continues to make great strides towards our goal in making Turminal.ai the retail market’s platform of choice for all things AI.”

Screenshot demonstrating Turminal.ai platform’s mobile app in action is below.





New Turminal.ai Website Launched

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has launched the Turminal.ai website which serves as an informative platform providing details about the technology, features of the platform and other relevant information. The platform has received over 37,000 signups since its announcement reflecting significant interest and potential high demand for Turminal.ai.

The upcoming beta launch, the alpha testing of the mobile app and the redesigned website are positive indicators of the Company’s commitment to innovation and delivering a comprehensive AI solution to consumers and businesses.

The site also features a new video demonstration of Turminal AI+ functionality that was announced in the company’s news release on June 22, 2023. The video is available at www.turminal.ai/plus.

About Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc.

Anonymous Intelligence Company Inc. is a technology company focused on leveraging its proprietary Web 3.0 technology products to enable the decentralized movement among consumers and business alike. Web 3.0 enables a sustainable world where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties creating many benefits such as giving each user full control and ownership of all personal and corporate data.

