RFPIO Ranked Top RFP Software By Users in G2 Summer 2023 Grid® Market Report

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO, the leader in response management software, has been ranked #1 in RFP Software by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. RFPIO maintained Leader status by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in its category.



Overall, RFPIO ranked a leader in eight G2 Summer 2023 reports and earned a total of 20 badges, including 15 in leadership across the RFP, Proposal, Document Generation and Vendor Security and Privacy categories. Today nearly 2,000 companies worldwide rely on RFPIO to manage their responses to RFPs, RFIs, security questionnaires, due diligence questionnaires and other relevant customer inquiries.

“RFPIO is honored to receive this important industry recognition, which is based on user feedback. Thank you to our RFPIO team, who continues to innovate every day to solve real-world problems for our customers,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO and cofounder of RFPIO. “Response Management plays a critical role in driving revenue for today’s enterprises. RFPIO is committed to offering new capabilities and features on its flagship platform to enable users to more easily and more securely collaborate and complete information for RFPs and a variety of information requests.”

Most recently, RFPIO announced the RFPIO AI Assistant, an industry first, which is now available in beta for certain RFPIO early access customers and will become generally available to customers on an opt-in basis later this summer 2023. Customers can use the AI assistant to simplify content creation and editing for RFPs, RFIs, due diligence and security questionnaires.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

G2 Grid® Report Methodology

The Grid® represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. G2 rates products from the RFP category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

Technology buyers can use the Grid® to help them quickly select the best products for their businesses and to find peers with similar experiences. For sellers, media, investors, and analysts, the Grid® provides benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis.

Recent G2 customer reviews on the RFPIO platform include:

“Before RFPIO, we had scattered documents and tribal knowledge that left with [departing] employees. We looked at other solutions but found the collaboration, ease-of-use & format of RFPIO to be the best. RFPIO has created a central data repository for our company where we can quickly organize and update our content library, ensuring that answers we are putting out are accurate.” – Jennifer S., Sales Contract and Proposal Manager, Education Management, MidMarket.

“Storing and locating responses within RFPIO is a breeze. It's a user-friendly tool that requires very little training to get new team members/stakeholders up and running. The tagging system works nicely and allows you to apply a single piece of content across several categories/product lines.” – Barb Y., Manager, Proposal Development, Mid-Market.

Learn more about what real users have to say about RFPIO’s platform on G2’s review page here .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About RFPIO

RFPIO is the market leader in response management software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to support RFP and security questionnaire response, create and manage sales proposals, and resolve inefficiencies rooted in decentralized and inaccessible content and knowledge. The software's robust and bi-directional integrations, along with an open API, allow teams to digitally transform response management processes and to harness the power of the knowledge and content across their teams. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others.

