Nozomi Networks Names Michael Plante Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in OT and critical infrastructure security, today announced the appointment of Michael Plante as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As the leader of Nozomi Networks’ worldwide marketing team, Plante will focus on engaging customers, partners and the community to empower and unite the community in protecting critical infrastructure against threats and vulnerabilities.



“Mike has an impressive cybersecurity background and extensive experience developing and executing go-to-market plans to support strong growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR),” said Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle. “His experience in increasing demand and driving global sales will help us further expand our market share in OT and critical infrastructure cybersecurity.”

“Nozomi has the strongest technology in the category, a strong partner community and an unmatched customer-first approach,” said Nozomi Networks CMO Michael Plante. “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining Nozomi’s world-class team and deliver on our existential mission and next phase of growth.”

Plante brings more than 14 years of cybersecurity marketing leadership to his role at Nozomi Networks. successfully guiding global and regional marketing strategy and execution across all areas of marketing. Most recently, he served as CMO at Revver where he helped transform the company’s go-to-market strategy to ignite significant annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth. Prior to Revver, he was CMO at Shape Security, the world leader in application security, continuing that work as vice president of product marketing at F5 after their acquisition of Shape. He also held marketing leadership roles at Forcepoint and Symantec.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world’s critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

