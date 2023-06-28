Electronic Skin Market Set to Soar Past USD 26.8 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the electronic skin market , flexible and conformable electronic skin designs, integration of advanced sensing capabilities, development of self-healing and self-powering electronic skin, advancements in wireless communication and connectivity, emergence of printable and customizable electronic skin, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, miniaturization and thinning of electronic skin devices, increased focus on biocompatibility and skin-like characteristics, advancements in data processing and analytics for electronic skin applications,, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Electronic skin is a flexible, stretchable, and sensitive material that can mimic the functions of human skin. It is made up of a network of sensors that can detect changes in pressure, temperature, and other environmental factors. Electronic skin can be used in a variety of applications, including wearable devices, prosthetics, and robotics.

Prominent Players in Electronic Skin Market

Applied Materials

Carnegie Mellon University

Columbia University

Cypress Semiconductor

E Ink

Emerging Platforms

Harvard University

Intel

Johns Hopkins University

KAUST

LG Display

MIT

Nanyang Technological University

Samsung

Sensoria Inc.

Sony

Stanford University

Texas Instruments

University of California, Berkeley

University of Tokyo

Silicon-based Material Demand to grow substantially in the Forecast Period

Silicon-based material dominated the global online market due to their flexibility, biocompatibility, and ease of processing. It offers good stretchability and conformability, making it suitable for applications that require the electronic skin to mimic the natural properties of human skin.

Healthcare is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, healthcare is the leading segment due to the increasing demand for remote healthcare monitoring. In addition, with the global rise in the aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, there is a growing need for continuous and non-invasive monitoring of health conditions. Electronic skin can provide wearable and unobtrusive solutions for monitoring vital signs and detecting health abnormalities, enabling early intervention and improved management of chronic diseases.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on healthcare infrastructure. North America has a well-established healthcare infrastructure, including advanced hospitals, research centers, and healthcare facilities. This infrastructure provides a conducive environment for the adoption of electronic skin technologies in healthcare monitoring applications. The region's emphasis on delivering high-quality healthcare services, and the availability of resources and expertise support the market dominance the region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Electronic Skin market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Electronic Skin.

Key Developments in Electronic Skin Market

In February 2023, Graphene Frontiers was acquired by BASF. Graphene Frontiers is a leading developer of graphene-based electronic skin technology. The acquisition will help BASF to expand its portfolio of graphene-based products and enter the electronic skin market.

In March 2023, MC10 was acquired by Applied Materials. MC10 is a leading developer of flexible electronics technology. The acquisition will help Applied Materials to expand its portfolio of flexible electronics products and enter the electronic skin market.

