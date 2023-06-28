Fortune Names Associa 2023 Best Workplace In Texas

DALLAS, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that it has been named one of the 2023 Best Workplaces in Texas™ by Great Place to Work®. This is the company’s first year to be named to this prestigious list, being ranked #23. To be eligible for this prestigious award, companies must be Great Place to Work-Certified™, have 10 or more employees in the United States, and be headquartered in Texas.

Companies on the Best Workplaces in Texas™ list offer employees a unique blend of inclusion and balance, regardless of identity, background, or job function. Associa was no exception to this trend. Of its team members who participated in the survey, 91% reported having a lot of responsibility; 89% reported being made to feel welcome when they joined the company; 88% felt trusted to do a good job by management; and 88% felt like they could be themselves at the office.

“I feel like everyone is working to make this company better and everyone

listens to what you have to say. I can speak up about a process

I disagree with and management will actually listen.”

Great Place To Work® developed the Best Workplaces in Texas™ list by analyzing surveys from companies that employ 7.5 million people in the U.S. Of the 1.3 million surveys collected, more than 100,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the list and these rankings are based on their feedback.

“Associa is incredibly proud to be recognized as a Fortune 2023 Best Workplace In Texas company. This award validates our commitment to listening to our employees and our focus on creating a great culture,” said Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president & chief human resources officer. “We are constantly working to improve our team member experience, and this recognition confirms we are moving in the right direction.”

About the Best Workplaces in Texas

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Texas by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in Texas to be eligible.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become A Great Place To Work For All™.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

