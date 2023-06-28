Global Surgical Microscopes Market Size to Touch USD 7.34 Billion By 2032, at 12.9% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Surgical Microscopes Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (On Casters, Wall Mounted, Tabletop, Ceiling Mounted); By Application; By Price Range; By End Use; By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032” in its research database.

"As per the latest research analysis, the global surgical microscopes market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 2.18 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 7.34 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 12.9% between 2023 and 2032."

Surgical Microscopes Market: Report Overview

How Big Is Surgical Microscopes Market Size & Share?

The surgical microscope, also known as an operating microscope, is a crucial instrument in modern medicine because of its accuracy, precision, and capacity to support minimally invasive surgeries. It is a vital tool for minimally invasive treatments in various specialties, such as ophthalmic surgery, neurosurgery, dental surgery, cosmetic surgery, and otorhinolaryngology. They are also essential for medical research and education.

Furthermore, technology improvements have greatly enhanced the product's stability, vision, positioning, size, and recording capabilities. They have also made it easier to integrate image-guided microscope systems, which will lead to superior results. They magnify deep surgical fields through tiny approaches, optimal lighting, and 3D visualization. This is increasing the demand for the surgical microscope market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Leica Microsystems

Topcon Corp.

Hagg-Streit Surgical GmbH

Seiler Instrument Inc.

Olympus Corp.

Alcon Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd.

Synaptive Medical

Chammed Co. Ltd.

ARI Medical Technology Co. Ltd

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

The rise in surgical procedures: The number of surgical procedures has increased globally, particularly in developing nations. It is due to the rise in chronic disease prevalence, expanding healthcare access, and surgical technology improvements. The use of surgical microscopes in various minimally invasive procedures has grown in importance.

The number of surgical procedures has increased globally, particularly in developing nations. It is due to the rise in chronic disease prevalence, expanding healthcare access, and surgical technology improvements. The use of surgical microscopes in various minimally invasive procedures has grown in importance. Growing aging population: The world's population is aging quickly due to longer life expectancies and decreasing birth rates. Age-related chronic diseases are now more common, and the aging population is more likely to develop disorders. The surgical microscope market size is expanding due to the rise in demand for surgical operations like vascular, dental, and other systems.

The world's population is aging quickly due to longer life expectancies and decreasing birth rates. Age-related chronic diseases are now more common, and the aging population is more likely to develop disorders. The surgical microscope market size is expanding due to the rise in demand for surgical operations like vascular, dental, and other systems. Increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries: Due to several advantages, such as quicker recovery, less scarring, and fewer complications, minimally invasive surgeries are becoming increasingly popular. These procedures need surgical microscopes, which has increased demand for them.

Top Findings of the Report

Several factors drive the market growth, including the rising incidence of chronic illnesses like cardiovascular diseases and cancer, the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and technological advancements like fluorescence-guided surgery, 3D visualization, and digital image processing.

Surgical microscope market segmentation is primarily based on application, type, price range, region, and end-use.

North America is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases: Along with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for surgical treatments such as vascular, dental, and other systems has increased worldwide as the aging population is more prone to developing illnesses, expanding the surgical microscope market demand.

Along with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for surgical treatments such as vascular, dental, and other systems has increased worldwide as the aging population is more prone to developing illnesses, expanding the surgical microscope market demand. Technological advancements: Surgical microscopes have seen considerable improvements in the market, including robotics, 3D imaging, and greater resolution imaging. These technological developments have allowed surgeons to execute more precise and efficient surgeries, decreasing hospital stays and decreasing the likelihood of revision surgeries.

Segmental Analysis

The On-Coasters Sector Holds the Highest Market Share

The market is divided into tabletop, wall-mounted, caster, and ceiling-mounted microscopes. Floor-mounted instruments with double, single, or compound wheels on casters are called on-caster microscopes.

These microscopes are commonly utilized in several surgical specialties, including dental surgery, ophthalmology, neurology, ENT, and cosmetic surgery. Due to their capacity to take up less floor space and provide surgeons the freedom to move them in any direction, on-caster microscopes are in higher demand, which is fostering the surgical microscope market growth.

The Urology Sector Holds the Largest Market Share

The urology category is anticipated to hold the biggest market share in the upcoming years. The rising importance of surgical microscopes in this sector is related to the rise in urological disorders' prevalence across the globe. For instance, UTIs are one of the widespread microbiological infections that can affect people of all ages.

Surgical Microscopes Market: Report Scope & Segments

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 7.34 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 2.46 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 12.9% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Leica Microsystems, Topcon Corp., Hagg-Streit Surgical GmbH, Seiler Instrument, Inc., Olympus Corp., Alcon, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd., Synaptive Medical, Chammed Co., Ltd., and ARI Medical Technology Co., Ltd Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Price Range, By End Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

North America: The high incidence of neurological and ocular conditions greatly boosts the market's growth in North America. Companies in the area are also launching advanced products, which is anticipated to grow market growth further. Additionally, the market is fueled by the availability of a favorable reimbursement system for medical procedures, well-equipped healthcare facilities with advanced equipment, and qualified neurosurgeons and cosmetic surgeons.

Asia Pacific: Various variables, including increased medical terminology, ophthalmic disorders, and outpatient and inpatient procedures, drive growth in the surgical microscope market in Asia Pacific. Additionally, encouraging government initiatives to upgrade the healthcare system and the swift economic development of several nearby nations are anticipated to fuel market expansion during the forecast period.

Browse the Detail Report “Surgical Microscopes Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (On Casters, Wall Mounted, Tabletop, Ceiling Mounted); By Application; By Price Range; By End Use; By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/surgical-microscope-market

Recent Developments

In August 2022, Heidelberg Engineering and Bausch+Lomb unveiled their joint ophthalmic solution centered on partnership and digital surgical microscopy.

Takagi Seiko released the Flat Base for OM-6 and 2ZL BG Slit Lamp Microscope in June 2022. Doctors can use this microscope to record patient condition data images.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

What is the future market value for the surgical microscope?

Which segment has the highest surgical microscope market share?

What are the upcoming trends in the surgical microscope industry?

What are this market's driving, restraining, opportunistic, and challenging factors?

Which are the leading companies in the surgical microscope industry?

What is the study period of this market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the surgical microscopes market report based on type, application, price range, end-use, and region:

By Type Outlook

On Casters

Wall Mounted

Tabletop

Ceiling Mounted

By Application Outlook

Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery

ENT Surgery

Dentistry

Gynecology

Urology

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries

Other Surgeries

By Price Range Outlook

Low-Range

Mid-Range

Premium-Range

By End Use Outlook

Hospital

Outpatient Facilities

Ambulatory Centers

Clinics

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

