Staffing Agency Software Market Size to Surpass USD 1058.9 Million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4%

Pune, India, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global staffing agency software market size was valued at USD 486.1 million in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 529.4 million in 2023 to USD 1058.9 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Soaring Deployment in Various Industries to Propel the Demand for Cloud-based Solutions. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Staffing Agency Software Market Forecast, 2023–2030."

The expansion is propelled by growing digitization and surging technological developments in emerging countries. Additional driver impelling industry growth is the rising product demand from small and medium-sized enterprises.





Key Industry Development:

April 2023 – Avionte announced the rollout of Avionte 24/7 JOB BOARD. The solution enabled staffing agencies to transform their 24/7 custom-branded Mobile Talent solution into a powerful recruiting tool.





Key Takeaways

Staffing agency software market size in North America was USD 213.3 Million in 2022

Cloud Segment to Exhibit Notable Surge Owing to Rising Application in Various Sectors

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Segment to Showcase the Highest CAGR Impelled by Soaring Adoption

IT & Telecommunications Segment to Grow at Higher CAGR Propelled by its Fast-paced Nature





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global staffing agency software market are Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India), Ramco Systems Ltd (India), Bullhorn, Inc (U.S.), Avionté (India), CEIPAL Corp (U.S.), Main Sequence Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Vincere (U.K.), AkkenCloud (U.S.), JobDiva (U.S.), JobAdder (Australia)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 10.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 1058.9 Million Base Year 2022 Staffing Agency Software Market Size in 2022 USD 486.1 Million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 130 Segments covered Deployment Model, Enterprise Type, End-user and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Surging Enhancement of Products with Unified Technologies to Propel Industry Expansion

The staffing agency software market growth is being propelled by the surging enhancement of existing solutions with unified technologies. The integration of technologies, such as AI, helps organizations in providing efficient, creative, and cost-effective solutions.

However, the market expansion may be hampered by the technical limitations associated with staffing agency solutions.





Segmentation:

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-premise

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By End-User

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare

Others (Manufacturing and Education)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Emerge Prominent Owing to Growing Penetration of Advanced Technologies

The North America staffing agency software market share is estimated to dominate the global market, expanding at a remarkable rate over the study period. The surge is on account of the high penetration of advanced technologies such as AI, cloud, and others.

The Asia Pacific market value is anticipated to rise at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is driven by the large presence of industry players.





Quick Buy - Staffing Agency Software Market Research Report:

Competitive Landscape:

Major Companies Ink Collaborative Deals to Strengthen Industry Foothold

Key industry participants are formulating and adopting an array of strategic steps for strengthening their positions in the market. Some of these initiatives include partnerships, merger agreements, collaborations, and the launch of new products. Additional steps comprise an escalation in the formation of alliances and increase in R&D activities.





FAQs

How big is the staffing agency software market?

The staffing agency software market size was USD 486.1 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 1058.9 million by 2030.

How fast is the staffing agency software market growing?

The staffing agency software market will exhibit a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





