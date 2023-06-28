Endpoint Security Market Size to Surpass USD 25.71 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5%

Pune,India, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Endpoint Security Market Size was valued at USD 12.46 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 13.60 billion in 2023 to USD 25.71 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Endpoint security helps organizations with advanced security solutions to secure their network enterprise. The need for security solutions across diverse industries has enforced key players in the market to develop advanced security solutions. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled Endpoint Security Market, 2023-2030.

Key Industry Development-

April 2023- Syxsense partnered with EVOTEK for delivering endpoint management and security services to customers using various Syxsense solutions such as Syxsense Secure, Syxsense Manage, and Syxsense Enterprise. Syxsense is a Unified Security and Endpoint Management (USEM) solution provider.





Key Takeaways-

Endpoint Security Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 25.71 Billion in 2030

AI-based solutions can detect and inform the type of attack.

Businesses are implementing a BYOD policy across all of their functional areas to give employees flexibility.

The proliferation of open-source linked devices and solutions, booming digitization, and an increase in network attacks across industries are to blame.

Endpoint Security Market Size in North America was USD 5.10 Billion 2022

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“BlackBerry Limited (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Palo Alto Network Inc. (U.S.), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), CrowdStrike (U.S.), AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Ivanti (U.S.), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Sophos Ltd (U.K.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 9.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 25.71 Billion Base Year 2022 Endpoint Security Market Size in 2022 USD 12.46 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Component, Deployment, User Type, Enterprise Type, End-use, Regional





Drivers and Restraints-

Rising Implementation in the adoption of BYOD Policies to Drive Market Trajectory

Rising implementation in the adoption of BYOD policies is anticipated to drive the endpoint security market growth. Growing usage of remote location servers, networking, and connected devices has increased the number of endpoints in organizations. Increasing number of adoption of solutions, such as the IoT, industrial control systems, and smart sensors, is likely to drift various endpoint attacks and drive the market growth.

However, shortage of skilled labor is anticipated to hinder market development.

Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By User Type

Commercial

Consumer

By Enterprise Type

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-use

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

Transportation

Others

Regional Insights-

North America to Lead Market with Increasing Demand and Usage for Connected Devices

North America is projected to lead the endpoint security market share due to increasing demand and usage for connected devices. Use of the IoT in various businesses is driving the demand for security solutions. The market was valued at USD 5.10 billion in 2022 due to the presence of various security solution providers in the U.S.

Europe is anticipated to have rapid growth due to enhancing cyber security infrastructure in the coming years. The U.K. and Germany are set to dominate the region due to growing number of cyber-attacks and increasing number of IT budgets.





Competitive Landscape

Market Players are Acquiring Other Companies for Gaining Expertise

Key players of the market are Intel Corporation, VMware Inc., McAfee LLC, Sophos Inc., Palo Alto Network Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, and others. They have been acquiring other companies for gaining expertise. The market players have been incorporating new technologies such as AI, machine learning, and others into their existing products.

FAQs

How big is the Endpoint Security Market?

Endpoint Security Market size was USD 12.46 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 25.71 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Endpoint Security Market growing?

The Endpoint Security Market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

