Global Coffee Market is anticipated to reach US$ 51.33 Billion by 2028

New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Coffee Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470989/?utm_source=GNW

Coffee, being one of the most favored caffeinated beverages, can be prepared in various ways and served either hot or cold. Arabica and robusta are among the most commonly consumed coffee varieties available in the market.



To meet the growing demand, there has been a noticeable surge in the establishment of coffee shops within society. Although coffee will maintain its position as a favored dairy beverage in global consumer diets in the coming years, it is improbable that its consumption levels will reach unprecedented peaks. Moreover, coffee production is anticipated to receive advantageous government subsidies aimed at fostering the growth of cash crops.



Coffee is a widely consumed morning beverage renowned for its energizing properties. It holds a significant place in the culinary traditions of various nations and is particularly prevalent in the foodservice industry. As one of the most extensively traded commodities worldwide, coffee offers a diverse range of drink options. Scientific studies have indicated numerous health benefits associated with regular coffee consumption, including increased lifespan, pain reduction, enhanced fiber intake, protection against liver cirrhosis, and decreased risks of Type 2 diabetes, alzheimer’s, depression, and heart disease.



The process of coffee production involves harvesting the beans when the berries transition from green to vibrant red, signaling their ripeness. These beans, which are the seeds of specific coffee species, are then collected, processed, and dried. The stimulating effect of coffee can be attributed to the presence of caffeine. To ensure product reliability, the coffee and cocoa industries have implemented the Universal Trade Zone (UTZ) accreditation program, which offers consumers reassurance when purchasing certified coffee.



The emerging European Union Countries are witnessing an increasing desire for coffee, and its consumption remains a pivotal aspect of the supply chain

By Consuming Countries, Global Coffee Industry has segmented into European Union, United States, Brazil, Philippines, Japan, Canada, China, Indonesia, Russia, United Kingdom and Other. The European Union’s coffee consumption industry is thriving, driven by a deep-rooted appreciation for the beverage across the region. European coffee lovers savor a diverse array of options, from traditional espresso to trendy specialty blends. The Coffee industry has responded to evolving consumer demands by promoting sustainable sourcing practices and supporting fair trade initiatives. An emerging focus on organic and artisanal coffees has gained momentum, attracting discerning palates. The European Union’s coffee sector benefits from a competitive market, with established brands competing against a rising tide of innovative local roasters. The EU remains a vibrant hub for coffee enthusiasts, continuously brewing up new flavors and experiences.



Brazil boasts the highest market share in the Arabica coffee production industry



Arabica Coffee Production by Country, Global Coffee Industry is divided into Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia, Honduras, Peru, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, China, Costa Rica and Other. Brazil holds the highest market share in the Arabica coffee production industry. Renowned for its favorable climate and vast agricultural lands, Brazil dominates the global market, supplying a significant portion of the world’s Arabica coffee beans. The country’s commitment to quality and efficiency has propelled its position as a leading producer. Brazilian coffee farms utilize advanced cultivation techniques and employ skilled labor to ensure consistent and superior coffee yields. With a long-standing tradition of coffee cultivation, Brazil has established a reputation for producing rich and aromatic Arabica bean that are highly sought after by coffee connoisseurs worldwide.



Vietnam continues to shape the robusta production landscape, providing a rich and distinct coffee experience to consumers worldwide



Robusta Production by Country, Global Coffee Industry is breakup into Vietnam, Brazil, Indonesia, Uganda, India, Malaysia, Cote d’Ivoire, Thailand, Mexico, Tanzania and Other. Vietnam holds the highest share in the Robusta production industry, solidifying its position as a key player in the global coffee market. The country’s favorable climate, abundant rainfall, and vast plantations make it an ideal environment for Robusta cultivation.



Vietnam’s dedicated coffee farmers, armed with traditional expertise and modern farming techniques, consistently produce high-quality Robusta beans. The nation’s strong infrastructure for coffee processing and export further bolsters its market dominance. Vietnam’s Robusta production not only meets the growing demand for this robust and versatile coffee variety but also contributes significantly to the country’s economic growth, providing livelihoods to countless farmers and workers throughout the coffee value chain.



Europe will hold largest import market stake in Global Coffee Industry

The global coffee industry is divided into three main categories: bean, roast & ground, and soluble coffees. The European Union (EU) plays a significant role in the bean importing market, relying on imports to meet the demand for high-quality coffee beans. The EU’s focus on specialty and sustainable beans has strengthened trade relationships with coffee-producing countries, ensuring a diverse range of flavors for European coffee enthusiasts.



Meanwhile, the United Kingdom (UK) has a thriving market for importing roast and ground coffee. With a growing preference for ready-to-use coffee products, the UK imports a wide variety of premium roasted and ground coffee from different origins. This supports the UK’s coffee industry and caters to the preferences of British consumers with a diverse selection of flavors, blends, and roasting profiles.



In the Philippines, there is a notable industry for importing soluble coffee products. With an increasing demand for convenient and instant coffee options, the country imports a diverse range of soluble coffee from global suppliers. The market offers a wide selection of instant coffee products, including flavored variants and specialty blends, catering to the preferences of Filipino coffee drinkers seeking quick and enjoyable coffee experiences.



Brazil stands as the undisputed leader when it comes to coffee exports on a global scale



The global coffee export industry encompasses three primary categories: bean, roast & ground, and soluble coffees. Brazil coffee export industry holds a prominent position on the global stage. As the largest coffee exporter in the world, Brazil coffee production and trade play a vital role in meeting international demand. Renowned for its superior Arabica and Robusta beans, Brazil coffee industry thrives on its vast plantations, favorable climate, and advanced farming practices. The country commitment to quality control and sustainable production methods further enhances its reputation. With its rich coffee heritage and unparalleled export capabilities, Brazil continues to be a dominant force, satisfying the world’s craving for exceptional coffee.



Key Company

The global coffee market is driven by key players such as Starbucks, Nestle, Lunchin Coffee, JM Smucker, Coca-Cola, Dutch Bros, KeurigDr Pepper, and JDE Peet’s N.V. These industry giants have established themselves as leaders in the coffee sector, each contributing their unique offerings and strategies.



The report titled “Global Coffee Market & Volume by Coffee Producing Country, (Arabica & Robusta), Coffee Bean Exporting & Importing Country, Roast and Ground Exporting & Importing Country, Soluble Exporting & Importing Country, Company (Starbucks, Nestle, Lunchin Coffee, JM Smucker, Coca-Cola, Dutch Bros, Keurig Dr Pepper, and JDE Peet’s N.V.)" provides complete study of Global Coffee Market.



Coffee Production – Volume breakup from both types of Coffee

• Arabica

• Robusta



Countries – Global Coffee Market & Volume Analysis

1. European Union

2. United States

3. Brazil

4. Philippines

5. Japan

6. Canada

7. China

8. Indonesia

9. Russia

10. United Kingdom

11. Others



Arabica Producing Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries

1. Brazil

2. Colombia

3. Ethiopia

4. Honduras

5. Peru

6. Guatemala

7. Mexico

8. Nicaragua

9. China

10. Costa Rica

11. Other



Robusta Producing Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries

1. Vietnam

2. Brazil

3. Indonesia

4. Uganda

5. India

6. Malaysia

7. Cote d’Ivoire

8. Tanzania

9. Mexico

10. Thailand

11. Other



Bean Exporting Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries

1. Brazil

2. Vietnam

3. Colombia

4. Indonesia

5. Honduras

6. Uganda

7. Peru

8. Ethiopia

9. Guatemala

10. India

11. Other



Roast and Ground Exporting Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries

1. European Union

2. Switzerland

3. Vietnam

4. Colombia

5. Mexico

6. Indonesia

7. China

8. Brazil

9. Costa Rica

10. Panama

11. Other



Soluble Exporting Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries

1. Brazil

2. Malaysia

3. Vietnam

4. India

5. Mexico

6. Indonesia

7. Colombia

8. European Union

9. Thailand

10. Ecuador

11. Other



Bean Importing Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries

1. European Union

2. United States

3. Japan

4. Canada

5. Russia

6. Switzerland

7. South Korea

8. Algeria

9. United Kingdom

10. Colombia

11. Other



Soluble Importing Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries

1. Philippines

2. China

3. Russia

4. Canada

5. Japan

6. Indonesia

7. Ukraine

8. United States

9. South Africa

10. Argentina

11. Other



Roast and Ground Importing Country - Volume breakup of 11 Countries

1. Russia

2. Ukraine

3. United States

4. Canada

5. South Korea

6. Vietnam

7. China

8. Australia

9. United Kingdom

10. Saudi Arabia

11. Other



All Key players has been covered from 3 Viewpoints

• Overview

• Recent Developments

• Revenues



Company Analysis

1. Starbucks

2. Nestle

3. Lunchin Coffee

4. JM Smucker

5. CoCo Cola

6. Dutch Bros

7. Keuring DR Pepper

8. JSE Peet’s N.V.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470989/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________