Global Fish Oil Market is expected to value around US$ 3.62 Billion by 2030

New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fish Oil Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470987/?utm_source=GNW

Fish oil is known for its positive impact on the cardiovascular and nervous systems. The increasing awareness among medical professionals and the general public about the importance of omega-3 fatty acids has led to a significant rise in fish oil consumption. As a result, companies are expanding their nutraceutical product lines to include concentrated EPA and DHA. The growing demand for EPA and DHA in human nutrition has had a notable influence on the global fish oil market.



Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish oil, are especially important for the elderly population as they help to reduce the risk of chronic diseases and address issues related to heart, cognitive function, eye health, and joint health. With the rising awareness of the health benefits associated with omega-3 fatty acids, their consumption is expected to increase among consumers.



Global Fish Oil Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.89% from 2022 to 2030



Global fish oil consumption reached 3.6 million metric tons in 2022, experiencing a 5.6% growth from the previous year. This growth is fueled by factors such as increasing awareness of fish oil’s health benefits, including its rich omega-3 fatty acids that reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, depression, and alzheimer’s disease. The popularity of fish oil supplements has also risen, providing a convenient source of omega-3 fatty acids. Furthermore, the expansion of the aquaculture industry has increased the demand for fish oil as a feed ingredient. With the growing awareness of its health benefits and the popularity of supplements, global fish oil consumption is projected to continue its upward trend.



The fish oil market is anticipated to experience substantial growth due to the growing proportion of the global population reaching the age of 65 and above. Japan, where over 25.9% of the population falls into this age group, already sees significant consumption of omega-3 fish oil to mitigate cardiovascular risks in older individuals. The Japanese government is actively promoting the inclusion of omega-3 fatty acids in diets to reduce the incidence of chronic diseases. This trend is likely to extend to other parts of the world in the coming years, driven by higher awareness of health and well-being among senior consumers.



Denmark will continue to be the leading exporter of fish oil



Peru, Denmark, the United States, China, Norway, Chile, Iceland, Morocco, France, and Japan are the major exporting countries present in the global fish oil market. According to the Danish Trade Council, Denmark exported 126,270 metric tons of fish oil in 2022. Danish fish oil companies, with a rich history dating back to 1849, have a competitive advantage. They prioritize innovation, invest in R&D to improve production, and follow sustainable fishing practices, gaining trust from consumers and regulators. Their global network of partners enables market expansion and cost management, solidifying their leadership position in the industry.



Norway leads the global fish oil import market



Based on imports, the global fish oil market is divided into Norway, China, Denmark, Canada, the United States, Chile, Turkey, Netherlands, France, and Greece. Norway thriving aquaculture industry, particularly in farmed salmon production, relies on fish oil for salmon feed. The country significant consumption of fish oil supplements, driven by the demand for improved heart health, cognition, and joint health, adds to its import dominance. Norway commitment to sustainable fishing practices has earned its fish oil global recognition as one of the most sustainable options. Its proximity to major fish oil producers like Peru and Chile strengthens its position, enabling cost-effective imports. According to the Norwegian Customs Authority, the volume of fish oil imports in Norway in 2022 was 220,140 metric tons.



China strong demand for dietary supplements, especially fish oil supplements, is fueled by the increasing awareness of the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids. As a major producer of farmed fish, China growing aquaculture industry drives the demand for fish oil as a vital component in fish feed. However, domestic fish oil production has declined due to overfishing and environmental pollution, leading to a greater reliance on imported fish oil.



Peru is the dominant producer of fish oil



Peru, Vietnam, Chile, USA, Japan, China, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, and Others are the major producers in the global fish oil market. Peru, the world’s leading fish oil producer, excels in the industry with its abundant anchovy population, sustainably managed by the government. Advanced production facilities ensure the extraction of high-quality fish oil. Peru competitively priced product, aided by low production costs, attracts buyers. Government subsidies and tax breaks further enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With these advantages, Peru has established itself as a prominent player in the fish oil industry, producing 227,860 metric tons in 2022 according to the Peruvian Ministry of Production.



Pharmaceutical application of fish oil is expected to keep growing in the future



By application, the global fish oil market is divided into Animal Nutrition & Pet Food, Aquaculture, Cosmetic & Therapeutic, Pharmaceuticals, Supplements & Functional Food, and Others. Pharmaceutical fish oil serves as a valuable source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for maintaining optimal health and have proven benefits in reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease, as supported by consistent findings in clinical trials, including a notable study published in "The Lancet" demonstrating a substantial risk reduction of up to 30% for heart disease with fish oil supplements. Moreover, the FDA regulations ensure the safety and quality of fish oil supplements as dietary products. The increasing demand for natural health solutions drives the growing interest in fish oil supplements as a means to enhance overall well-being.



The global demand for farmed fish is increasing due to population growth, urbanization, and rising incomes, leading to higher production that relies on fish oil as a feed supplement. Fish oil benefits farmed fish by enhancing growth, health, and reproduction, resulting in increased production and profitability for farmers. It is readily available in large quantities and at an affordable cost, making it a cost-effective choice. Government support, including subsidies and research investments, further stimulates the aquaculture industry’s growth and drives the demand for fish oil.



Mackerels are the most popular species in the global fish oil market



Anchovy, Mackerel, Sardines, Cod, Herring, Menhaden, and Others are the most popular species in the global fish oil market. Mackerels are an abundant and sustainable source of fish oil, as they are found in various regions worldwide and can be harvested in large quantities without endangering their population. They are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, known for their health benefits in reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other chronic illnesses. Moreover, mackerels are cost-effective to catch and process, making them an affordable option as a source of fish oil.



Specialty stores will dominate the global fish oil market due to rising demand for convenient and effective omega-3 supplements

By distribution channel, the categorization of global fish oil markets into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others. Consumers value personalized advice from pharmacists and healthcare professionals, which specialty stores provide. These stores are expanding their inventory to offer a wide range of fish oil supplements, ensuring availability and catering to consumers’ specific needs. With competitive pricing and convenient locations near residential and commercial areas, specialty stores offer a compelling shopping experience for fish oil supplements.



Hypermarkets and supermarkets are poised for growth in the global fish oil market due to rising awareness of omega-3 benefits, convenience, broad customer reach, diverse product selection, competitive pricing, and convenient locations.



Competitive Landscape

FMC Corporation, Croda International Plc., Mukka Proteins Limited, FKS Multi Agro, and GC Rieber Oil are the major companies in the global fish oil market.



The report titled “Global Fish Oil Market by Export (Peru, Denmark, the United States, China, Norway, Chile, Iceland, Morocco, France, and Japan), Import (Norway, China, Denmark, Canada, the United States, Chile, Turkey, Netherlands, France, and Greece), Production (Peru, Vietnam, Chile, USA, Japan, China, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, and Others), Application (Animal Nutrition & Pet Food, Aquaculture, Cosmetic & Therapeutic, Pharmaceuticals, Supplements & Functional Food, and Others), Species (Anchovy, Mackerel, Sardines, Cod, Herring, Menhaden, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others), Company Analysis (FMC Corporation, Croda International Plc., Mukka Proteins Limited, FKS Multi Agro, and GC Rieber Oil)" provides complete study of the Global Fish Oil Market.



Export – Global Fish Oil Market break up in 10 viewpoints

1. Peru

2. Denmark

3. the United States

4. China

5. Norway

6. Chile

7. Iceland

8. Morocco

9. France

10. Japan



Import – Global Fish Oil Market break up in 10 viewpoints

1. Norway

2. China

3. Denmark

4. Canada

5. the United States

6. Chile

7. Turkey

8. Netherlands

9. France

10. Greece



Production – Global Fish Oil Market break up in 10 viewpoints

1. Peru

2. Vietnam

3. Chile

4. USA

5. Japan

6. China

7. Norway

8. Denmark

9. Iceland

10. Others



Application – Global Fish Oil Market break up in 6 viewpoints

1. Animal Nutrition & Pet Food

2. Aquaculture

3. Cosmetic & Therapeutic

4. Pharmaceuticals

5. Supplements & Functional Food

6. Others



Species – Global Fishmeal Market break up in 7 viewpoints

1. Anchovy

2. Mackerel

3. Sardines

4. Cod

5. Herring

6. Menhaden

7. Others



Distribution Channel – Global Fishmeal Market break up in 4 viewpoints

1. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

2. Online Stores

3. Specialty Stores

4. Others



Company has been covered from 3 Viewpoints:

• Overview

• Recent Developments

• Revenue



Company Analysis:

1. FMC Corporation

2. Croda International Plc.

3. Mukka Proteins Limited

4. FKS Multi Agro

5. GC Rieber Oil

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470987/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________