Water Desalination Equipment Market Surpass USD 16.3 Billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 8.9% | TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Globally, the water desalination equipment market was valued at US$ 7.5 billion in 2022. It is estimated that the market will reach US$ 16.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.



Digital technology is expected to complement market growth by improving monitoring, controlling processes, and identifying risks in desalination plants. In addition to reducing brine output and reducing disposal, desalination technology developments are aimed at maximizing freshwater yields.

The use of photovoltaic solar energy as a primary energy source for Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SRWO) desalination projects is on the rise or has already been implemented. For instance, Yanbu-4 will use photovoltaic solar to power its SWRO plant, which will be operational in 2023, in Saudi Arabia with a capacity of 450,000 m3 daily.

Pollution of rivers and water reservoirs along with desertification exacerbate the problem of freshwater scarcity. Several Middle Eastern and African countries typically desalinate seawater to meet their depleting water supply.

Market Snapshot:

Global Water Desalination Equipment Market: Key Players

A mix of international companies and smaller regional players dominate the global water desalination equipment market. Desalination equipment and solutions are offered by smaller, specialized companies, but larger companies dominate the market. The market has become fragmented due to varying project sizes and scaling requirements, as well as the availability of various desalination technologies & methods.

In March 2023, Technicians check water desalination equipment at Qingdao's seawater desalination plant. The seawater desalination industry has developed rapidly in Qingdao in recent years. A large-scale seawater desalination plant was established and desalinated water was connected to the city's pipeline network, which effectively supplemented the city's water supply.

In June 2023, 19 coastal districts in Bangladesh will be exempt from paying taxes to reduce water consumption and promote solar energy. This initiative is being undertaken as a result of a drop in the imports of coal and fuel that is causing grid electricity shortages. These regions will be able to increase their dependence on solar-powered water desalination. For solar-powered desalination plants that use imported components, Bangladesh's government eliminated the Advance Tax (AT), as part of efforts to boost solar power production.



For example, RTCC and Acciona were awarded USD 384 billion by Saline Water Conversion Corp. in 2020. New products are being introduced, investment is being made, and new technologies are being developed. Water desalination plants are being installed by government agencies in many countries in collaboration with private organizations, which will result in an ever-increasing demand for desalination equipment in response to growing water demands.

Key Findings of Market Report

According to the forecast, the municipal segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate of 9.8%.

Technology-wise, the reverse osmosis segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.3%.

Multistage distillation (MSF) technology and hybrid desalination equipment are also important factors contributing to market growth.

Seawater desalination is expected to grow in demand due to the scarcity of potable water.

Increasing access to brackish water for freshwater production is expected to increase demand for desalination technologies for brackish water.



Global Water Desalination Equipment: Growth Drivers

The rapid development of industrialization around the world, along with the growing need for wastewater management systems, has contributed to the market's expansion. With seawater and brackish water becoming alternative sources of potable water, desalination equipment demand is expected to grow.

The growing number of urban areas, wage increases, population growth, and growing consumption of water, both in relation to residential use and industrial use, are all contributing to the rise of freshwater demand. Saltwater desalination technologies are helping several countries replenish their groundwater supplies.

The development of new technologies is designed to make desalination more efficient, reduce energy consumption, and improve water quality standards. Water desalination equipment allows freshwater to be produced anywhere in the world without requiring more resources, addressing water scarcity issues worldwide.

A significant increase in demand for water desalination equipment is predicted in the near future, and a variety of hybrid water desalination techniques are being developed to make the technology more affordable and accessible in the market.

Global Water Desalination Equipment: Regional Landscape

Water shortages and shrinking freshwater supplies in the Asia Pacific drive demand for desalination equipment.

Establishing new desalination plants in the Asia Pacific region in order to grow the market can be achieved by increasing investment in desalination technologies in these countries.

A new water disinfection system is being installed in China to boost sales in years of growth.

A growing segment of river water is expected to grow demand for desalination equipment.

Increasing residential installations and technological innovations are expected to boost North American demand for water desalination equipment.



Global Water Desalination Equipment Market: Segmentation

Source

Sea Water

Brackish Water

River Water

Others

Technology

Reverse Osmosis

MSF (Multi Stage Flash)

MED (Multi-Effect Distillation)

Mechanical Vapor Compression (MVC)

Electrodialysis

Nanofiltration

Others



Application

Municipal

Industrial

Others



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



