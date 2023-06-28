Global Automated Machine Learning Market Revenues to Reach USD 7.42 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Automated Machine Learning Market (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 1.24 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 42.97% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

With data science and artificial intelligence improvements, the performance of automated machine learning has advanced. As companies are recognizing the potential of this technology, its adoption rate is likely to increase over the forecast period. Automated machine learning (AutoML) allows domain experts to automatically construct machine learning applications without machine learning knowledge and considerable statistics.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.24 billion Market Size (2028) USD 7.42 billion CAGR (2023 – 2028) 42.97% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast & Segmentation, Competitive Landscape & Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Companies are selling automated machine learning solutions on a subscription basis, making it easier for customers to use this technology. The performance of automated machine learning has advanced due to data science and artificial intelligence improvements.









































Who are the Top Companies in the Global Automated Machine Learning Market ?



The global market for automated machine learning is moderately fragmented. With several new players entering the market, it is becoming increasingly competitive.

In 2023, the below-mentioned significant players collectively dominate the global automated market with a majority of the market share:

Datarobot Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

dotData Inc.

IBM Corporation

Dataiku

SAS Institute Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

H2O.ai

Aible Inc.

Key Highlights from the Global Automated Machine Learning Market Report :

BFSI Vertical to Drive Market Growth

The BFSI industry is increasingly adopting AI and ML technologies to enhance operational efficiency and improve the consumer experience.

ML-powered solutions are enabling finance firms to replace manual labor by automating repetitive operations, leading to increased corporate productivity.

Asia-Pacific to Hold the Largest Market Share

With increased investment in information technology (IT) and augmented adoption of FinTech, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years. Governments are also showing interest in integrating AI into multiple industries.

Rising global demand for AI in robotics, speech recognition, and visual recognition is boosting the Japanese AI market. With the ability of AI systems to monitor public spaces and scan internet traffic to determine user intent, China also provides enhanced automated machine learning tools for social control, monitoring, or censoring the population.

What are the latest developments in the Global Automated Machine Learning Market ?

In March 2023, HUMBL Inc. launched its AI and automated machine learning initiatives across its consumer, commercial, and Latin American business units.

In June 2022, Microsoft announced launching Viva Sales, its new sales tool. Viva Insights offers tailored news, analytics, and information for workers.

In January 2022, AWS announced the global expansion of AWS local zones along with the completion of its first 16 AWS Local Zones in the United States.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Automated Machine Learning Market Based on Solution, Automation Type, End User, and Geography:

Solution (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

Standalone or On-premise

Cloud

Automation Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

Data Processing Feature Engineering Modeling Visualization



End Users (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

BFSI Retail and E-commerce Healthcare Manufacturing Other End Users



Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

North America



United States Canada



Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific



China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence Market Research Report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Automated Machine Learning Market (2023-2028) .

