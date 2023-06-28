Stretchable Conductive Material Market is Anticipated to Hit US$ 3.7 Billion at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stretchable conductive material market size is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. The market size is projected to reach US$ 3.7 billion by 2033, with a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%.



Several key trends are driving this growth, including the increasing demand for stretchable conductive materials in wearable electronics, advancements in material science, the growth of soft robotics, and the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT). Opportunities for growth in the stretchable conductive material industry include:

The growing demand for flexible electronics across various sectors.

The focus is on sustainable and eco-friendly materials.

Collaborations and partnerships for research and development.

Emerging applications in sports and fashion.

There are also key hurdles to market growth, such as limited material performance, integration challenges, and regulatory and standardization barriers that need to be addressed.

To capitalize on these opportunities, manufacturers and suppliers need to overcome the challenges and invest in research and development, partnerships, and sustainable solutions.

The use of graphene fillers is a significant revenue generator in the stretchable conductive material market, with an exceptional growth rate of 18.0%. Graphene, known for its exceptional conductivity, enhances the conductivity of materials when used as fillers, allowing efficient transfer of electrical signals. It also improves flexibility, stretchability, durability, and stability, making it highly desirable for various applications.

In terms of end users, the consumer electronics sector exhibits remarkable growth in the stretchable conductive material market. The sector is expected to maintain positive growth with a projected CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to the end of the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer preference for technologically advanced and user-friendly electronic devices.

In terms of regional analysis, the United States is a significant player in the stretchable conductive material market, projected to reach a market size of around US$ 1.2 billion by 2033. The strong presence of the consumer electronics industry, technological advancements, and increasing adoption of wearable devices drive the market in the United States.

The United Kingdom also holds a notable position in the market, with a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to the end of the forecast period. The growing demand for wearable technology, advancements in the electronics industry, and investments in research and development contribute to the market's growth in the United Kingdom.

China, as a global manufacturing hub with an emphasis on technological advancements, plays a significant role in the market. By 2033, the market size in China is projected to reach nearly US$ 316.3 million, driven by its large population, flourishing electronics industry, and growing demand for innovative products.

Competitive Landscape:

Given the presence of many small and large-scale producers, as well as the availability of raw materials, the worldwide industry is very dynamic and competitive in character. Key market players are focusing on increasing their market share and profitability. It is done by forming strategic partnerships with regional players and distributors to provide access to technological expertise for the solar power grid and healthcare sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and oil and gas.

Dynasil Corporation of America announced in July 2021 that the production capacity of its subsidiary EMF had expanded. This was done to advertise the company's broad range of large-format, industrial, high-volume optical coating solutions.

Dow Chemical Company introduced DOWSIL Primer-less Silicone Encapsulants in February 2019. This optically transparent silicone cures at room temperature and is intended for use with high-quality LED lights. Modern silicone technology is intended to operate with a variety of lighting fixture sizes and forms. It delivers exceptional optical performance while retaining rheological features.

Key Companies Profiled:

Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co.

2-D Tech

Abalonyx

ACS MaterialAdnano Technologies

Angstron Materials



Key Segments Covered in this Market Report

By Material:

Composite

Polymer

Plastics

Others

By Fillers:

Graphene

Carbon Nanotube

Carbon Black

Silver

Copper

Others

By Stretching Mechanism:

Intrinsic Stretchable Filler

Percolation Network

Stretchable Geometry



By Fabrication:

Dry Process

Wet Process

By Function:

Electro Conductive

Electroluminescent

Ferromagnetic

Self-healing

Antioxidant

Antibacterial

Others



By Application:

Energy Storage

Electronic Components

By End User:

Power & Energy

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Electronics

Life Sciences

Military and Defense

Education

Robotics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



