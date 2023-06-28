Family Offices Market Revenues to Reach USD 209.91 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Family Offices Market (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 124.28 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period.

A family office refers to a private wealth advisory firm that aims to serve ultra-high network-worth people. Family offices invest prominently in alternative assets. They include a comparatively lower number of restrictions and, thus, offer flexibility.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 124.28 billion Market Size (2028) USD 209.91 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 11.05% Study Period 2019-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growth of the Automation and Robotics Industry. The growth of the industries related to Health Technology and Smart Mobility.

Who are the top companies in the Family Offices Market?

The family offices market is immensely competitive and has gained popularity in investment circles. The rise of this industry is mainly due to changes occurring in the overall economic conditions of families. North America dominates the family offices market and is in control of around two-thirds of family offices, where investments are made via SFOs and MFOs.

The most notable players in the family offices market are,

Cascade Investment LLC

Bezos Expeditions

Bessemer Trust

MSD Capital

Stonehage Fleming

Glenmede

Emerson Collective

Silvercrest Asset Management

Key Highlights from the Family Offices Market Report :

Most Assets of the Family Offices are Invested in Alternatives

Family offices prioritize alternative assets as primary investments. During the post-pandemic era, environmental and social issues were the most prevalent themes in the economy.

86% of the total family offices encourage the incorporation of healthcare technology, and more than 70% are keen on investing in digital and green technologies.

The median asset allocations of family offices are highest in hedge funds and private equity.

Growing Demand for Family Offices Around the World

Family offices have gained immense popularity within investment circles. The main reason for the increase in demand is the improvement of economic conditions globally.

North America dictates the family office market, with around 92,000 wealthy families.

Investments are made via SFOs and MFOs in North America, which holds around two-thirds of the market globally.

What are the latest developments in the Family Offices Market?

In March 2023, Grand Rapids, MI-based BlueWater Partners LLC was acquired by Cascade Partners.

In October 2022, MSD Partners LP (MSD) and BDT & Company Holdings LLC came under an agreement. Through this, they planned on forming an advisory and investment firm, which will help businesses led by founders and families.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Family Offices Market Based on Product, Asset Class of Investment, and Geography:

By Product

Single Family Office

Multi Family Office

Virtual Family Office

By Asset Class Of Investment

Bonds

Equities

Alternative Investments

Commodities

Cash Or Cash Equivalents

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

