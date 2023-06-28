Logistics Automation Market Revenues to Reach USD 109.76 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Logistics Automation Market (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 68.46 billion in 2023. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.90% during the forecast period.

Automation in logistics refers to the utilization of machinery, control systems, and software to optimize operational efficiency. Primarily implemented in warehouses and distribution centers, this technology aims to minimize human intervention. The advantages of automating logistics processes include enhanced customer service, increased scalability and speed, better organizational control, and a reduction in errors.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 68.46 billion Market Size (2028) USD 109.76 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 9.90% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growth of mobile robots (AGV and AMR). E-commerce growth and the demand for warehousing and inventory management.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Logistics Automation Market?



The logistics automation market is highly competitive, with established players who have made substantial investments in products and manufacturing plants. However, new market players can still enter with moderate investments by implementing strong competitive strategies and targeting emerging application areas. While the market poses moderate barriers to entry, the presence of venture capital-backed new entrants has intensified the competition.

The significant players in the global logistics automation market are:

Dematic Corp. (Kion Group AG)

Daifuku Co. Limited

Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA AG)

Honeywell International Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

Murata Machinery Ltd

Knapp AG

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Kardex Group

Mecalux SA

Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG

SSI Schaefer AG

Vanderlande Industries BV

WITRON Logistik

Oracle Corporation

One Network Enterprises Inc.

SAP SE

Key Highlights from the Global Logistics Automation Market Report:

Demand for Efficient Mobile Robots (AGV and AMR) Driving the Market

Logistics robots, particularly mobile AGVs, are primarily used in warehouses and storage facilities to transport goods, reducing logistics costs and improving supply chain efficiency.

AGVs are employed for tasks such as replenishment and picking, ensuring inventory is accessible and streamlining the order-picking process.

Vendors in the market continue to innovate and introduce new AGVs and AMRs specifically designed for warehouse operations, reflecting the growing adoption and demand for these robotic solutions in the logistics industry. The increased production and shipment units by automakers indicate a rising utilization of AGVs and AMRs.

Growing Demand for Automation in Asia-Pacific

The logistics automation market in Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth driven by the integration of automation in various industries to maximize return on investment (ROI) and meet the increasing demand for efficient operations.

China, a major player in the region, is supplying a significant number of warehouse robots, particularly in sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, and e-commerce, contributing to the market's expansion.

Japan is focusing on establishing itself as a leading hub for robotic innovation through initiatives like the "New Robot Strategy." At the same time, India's robust e-commerce sector, fueled by increasing smartphone and internet usage, is driving significant growth in the market, supported by favorable government policies and increased foreign direct investment (FDI).

What are the latest developments in the Global Logistics Automation Market?

In April 2023, TGW Logistics Group introduced visualization dashboards that enable customers to optimize the performance of their intralogistics systems by combining and analyzing data from various software sources. The dashboards cover a wide range of areas, from goods-in monitoring to warehouse operations, sorters, and scanners.

During the LogiMAT 2023 trade fair, KNAPP AG showcased its innovative robotic solutions focused on automation and digitalization. These solutions are designed to reduce logistics costs and enhance shipping capacity. KNAPP AG refers to this approach as "zero-touch fulfillment."

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Logistics Automation Market Based on Component, End-user Industry, and Geography:

By Component (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hardware Mobile Robots (AGV, AMR) Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) Automated Sorting Systems De-palletizing/Palletizing Systems Conveyor Systems Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC) Order Picking Software Services

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2022) Food and Beverage Post and Parcel Groceries General Merchandise Apparel Manufacturing Other End-user Industries

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2022) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Logistics Automation Market Report (2023-2028).

