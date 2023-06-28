Network Automation Market to Reach USD 50.82 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Network Automation Market (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 21.10 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 19.22% during the forecast period.

The rise of remote work has placed a burden on networking technologies, leading organizations to seek AI-driven management tools for autonomous networks. These solutions automate tasks, minimize errors, and respond to network issues without human intervention, bolstering business resilience and enabling seamless access to applications and data. The growth of the network automation market is fueled by these advancements, which reduce operational costs and complexity, which is crucial for businesses to thrive in the digital landscape.



Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 21.20 billion Market Size (2028) USD 50.82 billion CAGR (2023 – 2028) 19.22% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast & Segmentation, Competitive Landscape & Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Lower Operational Costs The Increasing Shift to Work From Home (WFH) Minimized Network Errors



Who are the top companies in the Network Automation Market ?

The network automation market is slowly turning into a fragmented market. It is expected to witness a robust increase shortly, strongly driven by cloud trends and growing network traffic across various end-user industries. The solid competitive strategy of the current market leaders is mainly driven by their acquisitions of multiple startups and solution vendors.

In 2023, the below-mentioned significant players collectively dominate the network automation market with a majority of the market share:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

SolarWinds Inc.

Network Automation Inc.

Micro Focus International PLC

NetBrain Technologies Inc.

Arista Networks Inc.

Extreme Networks Inc.

BMC Software Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

VMware Inc. + Saltstack

Nuage Networks (NOKIA CORPORATION)

Forward Networks Inc.

AppViewX Inc.

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:



Network-as-a-Service Market Report - The network-as-a-service market size is estimated at USD 19.29 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 78.38 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 32.36% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The network-as-a-service market size is estimated at USD 19.29 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 78.38 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 32.36% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Cybersecurity Insurance Market Report - The cybersecurity insurance market is valued at 13.44 billion in the current year. It is expected to reach USD 33.06 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19.73% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Network Automation Market Report :



Prominent Market Share Expected for Virtual Network Segment

SDN and NFV are key technologies that enable the transformation of communication service providers to deliver lower-cost means to address market demands. ​NFV has constantly been complementing SDN by virtualizing network services that run in dedicated appliances. These services can run on a single pool of computer hardware, yielding CAPEX and OPEX savings.​

Network virtualization and automation are beneficial for environments that experience unexpected usage surges. The automated network can accommodate these surges by automatically redirecting network traffic to servers in less impacted areas of the network.

Several open-source projects are dedicated to establishing network automation standards through virtualization. These standards will enable better and more efficient communication between SDN and NFV platforms.

Europe Achieving a Significant Market Share



Europe holds a significant share in network automation due to the rapid expansion of the area and the presence of major market players such as Microfocus International PLC, Nokia Communications, Ericsson, and Entuity Network Management.​

More and more software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) technologies are being adopted day by day in Europe. These factors rapidly change how large enterprises build their wide area networks to meet these growing network requirements.

5G technology also adds layers of technical and network architecture complexities. CSPs increasingly demand intelligent management systems to deal with the fast-increasing number of physical and virtual network events that may place heavy workloads on network operation centers.

What are the latest developments in the Network Automation Market?



In October 2022, IBM announced the IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation Version 2.4. This emphasizes new automation and orchestration features to help communication service providers (CSPs) and managed service providers (MSPs) minimize OPEX. This update includes three significant new features: multi-cloud SD-WAN automation, multi-tenancy mode, and a new design tool for defining network functions and services.

In January 2022, Juniper Networks announced that customers and partners could fully deploy, configure, and operate the company’s Session Smart Router (SSR) technology via the Mist Cloud and AI engine. In addition, Juniper has expanded its robust security capabilities of the Juniper SSR portfolio with enhanced IDS/IPS and URL filtering capabilities. It has made it easier to get SSR up and to run with new cloud-ready appliances with Zero Touch Provisioning.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Network Automation Market Based on Network Type, Solution Type, Service Type, Deployment, End-user Industry, and Geography:

Network Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Physical Virtual Hybrid





Solution Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Network Automation Tools SD-WAN and Network Virtualization Intent-based Networking





Service Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Managed Service Professional Service





Deployment (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cloud On-premise Hybrid





End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) IT and Telecom Manufacturing Energy and Utility Banking and Financial Services Education Other End-user Industries





Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Network Automation Market (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Logistics Automation Market Report - The logistics automation market size is estimated at USD 68.46 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 109.76 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.90% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The logistics automation market size is estimated at USD 68.46 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 109.76 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.90% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Automated Machine Learning Market Report - The automated machine learning market size is estimated at USD 11.24 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 74.24 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 42.97% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The automated machine learning market size is estimated at USD 11.24 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 74.24 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 42.97% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Global Gaming Market Report - The global gaming market size is estimated at USD 245.10 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 376.08 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.94% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.











Attachment