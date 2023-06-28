Single-Use Sensations: Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Set to Soar Past USD 52.93 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Single Use Bioprocessing market , increased adoption of single-use technologies in small-scale bioprocessing, integration of automation and digitalization in single-use bioprocessing, development of high-performance single-use bioreactors, growing use of single-use systems in continuous bioprocessing, expansion of single-use solutions beyond upstream processing to downstream processing, the emergence of closed and aseptic single-use systems, integration of single-use systems in modular and flexible manufacturing facilities, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Single-use bioprocessing is a method of producing biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other medical products using disposable equipment. This method has several advantages over traditional methods, including reduced risk of contamination, increased flexibility, and lower costs.

Prominent Players in Single Use Bioprocessing Market

BD

Baxter

Carlisle

Eppendorf

GE Healthcare

Sartorius

Thermo Fisher Scientific

3M

Asahi Kasei

Bio-Rad

Danaher

Esterline

Medivators

Mitsubishi Chemical

Parker Hannifin

Pall

Retractable Technologies

Sigma-Aldrich

Smiths Medical

Sotera Health

Single Use Bioreactors Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Single use bioreactors dominated the global online market due to their flexibility and scalability. They allow for easy setup, faster turnaround times, and reduced cross-contamination risks. Single-use bioreactors can be quickly deployed for different processes and easily scaled up or down based on production requirements. The ability to adapt to changing production needs and streamline operations positions single-use bioreactors as a dominant product type in the market.

Vaccine Production is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, vaccine production is the leading segment due to the global vaccination efforts. In addition, vaccines typically require large-scale production to meet global demand. Single-use bioprocessing offers advantages in terms of flexibility, scalability, and rapid deployment. The use of single-use bioreactors, containers, and other disposable systems allows for efficient and streamlined vaccine manufacturing processes, making it a preferred choice for large-scale production needs.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Advancements in Pharmaceutical Industry

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region, particularly the United States, has a well-established and advanced biopharmaceutical industry. The region is home to numerous pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and academic centers actively engaging in drug development, biomanufacturing, and clinical research. The presence of a robust industry ecosystem provides a strong foundation for the adoption and growth of single-use bioprocessing technologies.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Single Use Bioprocessing market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Single Use Bioprocessing.

Key Developments in Single Use Bioprocessing Market

In February 2023, Sartorius acquired Xcellerex. Xcellerex is a leading provider of single-use bioprocessing systems. The acquisition will help Sartorius to expand its single-use bioprocessing portfolio and reach new markets.

In March 2023, Danaher acquired Pall. Pall is a leading provider of single-use bioprocessing filtration products and services. The acquisition will help Danaher to expand its single-use bioprocessing portfolio and reach new markets.

Key Questions Answered in Single Use Bioprocessing Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

