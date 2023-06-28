Šiaulių bankas repays EUR 150 million TLTRO III loan

English Lithuanian

On 28th June, Šiaulių bankas AB (the "Bank") repaid a EUR 150 million loan taken out under the ECB's TLTRO III programme. The funds were borrowed for a period of three years with a start date of 24th June 2020. The final interest rate set on the loan is minus 0.0442%.

The objective of the TLTRO III programme is to support and increase bank lending to businesses and individuals in times of economic instability.

The amount of the ECB's lending to the Bank under TLTRO III operations was set at EUR 628.81 million, with a remaining balance of EUR 478.81 million after this repayment. The next scheduled maturity of this programme is 25th September 2024. The early repayment option is available from 29th June 2022.