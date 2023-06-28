Endpoint Security Market to Reach $25Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 9% CAGR with Cloud Segment Driving Growth During 2022–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our latest study on “ Endpoint Security Market Size Report, Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Solution, Services, Deployment, and Vertical, and Geography,” the endpoint security market size was valued US$ 14,951.39 million in 2022 to reach US$ 25,073.13 million by 2028, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028. The increased awareness and security, and increased use of bring your own devices (BYOD). However, the lack of skilled workers is expected hinder the growth of the market.





Due to several factors, the US has been able to dominate the North American region of the endpoint security market. Firstly, the US is home to many of the world's largest technology companies, which has helped to drive innovation and development in the market. Many of these companies have invested heavily in developing endpoint security solutions, which has helped to create a large and diverse market. Secondly, the US strongly focuses on cybersecurity, with many government agencies and private companies investing in cybersecurity research and development. This has supported creation a favorable environment for endpoint security companies, with many of these companies benefiting from government contracts and funding. Thirdly, the US has a large and diverse economy, which has helped create a large market for endpoint security solutions. Many US companies are early adopters of new technologies, which has helped drive the growth of the endpoint security market in the country. Finally, the US has a strong legal and regulatory environment, which has helped to create a favorable environment for endpoint security companies. Many US laws and regulations are designed to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, which has helped create a favorable environment for endpoint security companies.

Additionally, the country has a strong legal system that protects intellectual property rights, which has helped to encourage innovation in the market. These factors have contributed to the US's dominance in the North American region of the endpoint security market. The country has developed advanced endpoint security solutions, which have helped reduce costs and improve security for many companies. As a result, many companies in the region and worldwide are now adopting endpoint security solutions, which is driving growth in the market.

Increasing Number of Cyber Threats and Attacks Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Endpoint Security Market:

The rising number of cyber threats and attacks is a significant opportunity for the endpoint security market to grow. With the rise of cyber-attacks, many companies and individuals are becoming increasingly conscious of the associated risks. As a result, they are investing in endpoint security solutions to protect their devices and networks from these threats. This increased demand for endpoint security solutions is expected to drive growth in the market. Competition is likely to increase as more companies enter the market to meet this demand. This competition is expected to drive innovation in the market as companies invest in research and development to create new and innovative endpoint security solutions that can better protect their customers from cyber threats and attacks. Existing companies in the market are also likely to invest in research and development to improve their existing endpoint security solutions. This investment is expected to help these companies stay competitive in the market and resume to meet the evolving needs of their customers.





Global Endpoint Security Market: Segmental Overview

Based on solution, the endpoint security market is segmented into antivirus, antispyware, and antimalware; firewall; endpoint device control; intrusion prevention; and endpoint application control. The antivirus, antispyware, & antimalware segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on services, the endpoint security market is segmented into consulting, training & support, and managed services. The training & support segment held the largest share of the endpoint security market in 2020 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By deployment, the endpoint security market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on vertical, the endpoint security market is segmented into government & defense, BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, healthcare, energy & utilities, education, and others. The IT & telecom segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the healthcare segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Global Endpoint Security Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Microsoft Corp; Fortinet, Inc; Cisco Systems, Inc; AO Kaspersky Lab; McAfee, LLC; Palo Alto Networks Inc.; Bitdefend; ESET, spol. s r.o.; Avast Software s.r.o.; and F-Secure are a few of the key companies operating in the endpoint security market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.

In February 2022, Check Point Software Technologies acquired Spectral. This acquisition is intended to assist the firm in expanding its cloud solutions, Cloud Guard, by utilizing developer-first security platforms and providing the most comprehensive variety of cloud application security use cases.

In 2022, Avanti collaborated with Absolute Software, a provider of self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions, to give Absolute Resilience customers the ability to improve the health and resilience of Ivanti Neurons for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) through Absolute's Application Persistence capabilities.









