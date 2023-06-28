Global Natural Food Colours Market is anticipated to reach US$ 3.46 Billion in 2030

New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Natural Food Colors Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470983/?utm_source=GNW

Unlike synthetic counterparts that may have negative health effects, natural food colors are deemed safe and wholesome. They find application in various food categories, including beverages, confectionery, and baked goods. Common examples include annatto for a yellow-orange hue, beetroot for red-purple, beta-carotene for orange-yellow, chlorophyll for green, turmeric for yellow-orange, and spices like paprika, saffron, and chili peppers.



Natural food colors offer safety, enhanced flavor, and a more authentic appearance, making them a favorable alternative to synthetic options. However, it is important to consider variations in flavor and aroma among different natural food colors and experiment to find preferred choices. Their benefits encompass safety, natural appeal, and the ability to create a broader spectrum of colors compared to synthetic counterparts.



Global Natural Food Colours Market is foreseen to experience a CAGR of 8.14% from 2022 to 2030



Consumers are seeking healthier alternatives to synthetic colors, leading to the popularity of natural food colors derived from natural sources. Regulatory support and stricter food safety regulations have prompted the shift towards natural food colors, which are considered safer and more acceptable. The growing food and beverage industry has also played a role, as manufacturers incorporate natural ingredients, including natural food colors, to meet consumer preferences. Furthermore, innovation and product development in natural food color sources, extraction techniques, and formulation technologies have expanded the color range and stability, driving the growth of global natural food colours market.



Beverage application is the most common in global natural food colours market



By application, the global natural food colours market is categorised into Beverages, Food, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Products, Meat Products, Oil & Fat, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others. The clean label movement, emphasizing transparency and natural ingredients, has driven the beverage industry to incorporate natural food colors in response to consumer preferences. This aligns with the trend of creating clean label products.



Natural food colors enhance the visual appeal of beverages, creating vibrant and attractive hues that consumers find visually appealing and enjoyable. Stricter regulations on synthetic food colors by regulatory agencies have prompted the beverage industry to transition to natural alternatives. By incorporating natural food colors, beverage companies can comply with regulations and meet consumer expectations for healthier and visually appealing beverage options.



Carotenoids dominate the global natural food colors market due to their wide availability



By type, the global natural food colours market is fragmented into Carmine, Anthocyanin, Caramel, Curcumin, Annatto, Carotenoids, Chlorophyll, Paprika, Spirulina Extract, and Others. Carotenoids are easily extracted from fruits, vegetables, and plants, making them popular for food colouring. With a diverse range of vibrant colors, they enhance visual appeal in various food and beverage products. Their exceptional stability ensures long-lasting color intensity despite challenging conditions. Carotenoids also offer health benefits as natural antioxidants, appealing to health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, their recognized safety by regulatory authorities aligns with consumer preferences for clean label and natural products.



Derived from dried and ground chili peppers, paprika is a natural source of carotenoids, including capsanthin and capsorubin, that contribute to its distinct hue. The increasing demand for clean label and natural food products has driven the popularity of paprika. Consumers’ preference for natural alternatives to synthetic additives and colors aligns with paprika’s natural origin and minimal processing. Moreover, paprika offers added benefits due to its bioactive compounds, such as antioxidants and vitamins, which provide potential health advantages.



Growth of compression molding resin type in the global natural food color market is driven by its versatility in the production process.



Compression molding, Injection molding, RTM, and others are the resin types in the global natural food colours market. Compression molding allows for easy molding and shaping of natural food colors, accommodating various forms and shapes to meet manufacturers’ specific needs. Additionally, compression molding resin offers excellent stability and durability, ensuring that the color of food products remains vibrant and long-lasting even under challenging processing conditions. Its compatibility with a wide range of food ingredients enables the incorporation of natural colors into diverse food products such as beverages, confectionery, baked goods, and more, providing manufacturers with versatility and adaptability in their product formulations.



The growth of RTM resin in the global natural food color market is driven by its exceptional stability and durability, maintaining vibrant colors in food products despite high-temperature processing and extended shelf life. Its versatility and compatibility with diverse food ingredients make it ideal for various applications, such as confectionery, desserts, and bakery items, allowing manufacturers to meet the diverse needs of the food industry with natural colors.



Rest of the world thrives in the global natural food colour market



By country, the global natural food colours market is broken up into United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE, Australia, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, and Rest of the World.



The rest of the world has a competitive advantage in the global natural food color market due to its rich biodiversity and agricultural resources, providing abundant sources of natural colorants from various fruits, vegetables, and plants. This availability and diversity of natural sources are favoured by stricter regulations on synthetic food colors, promoting the adoption of natural food colors in the food and beverage industry. With a focus on clean label and natural ingredients, the rest of the world can meet regulatory requirements and cater to the increasing demand for natural food colors.



As emerging markets in the rest of the world grow and evolve, there is a growing emphasis on product differentiation and meeting consumer preferences. Natural food colors, offering unique selling points, enable manufacturers to create innovative and appealing products, further driving their adoption in these markets.



Competitive Landscape

Archer Daniels Midland, Symrise AG, Chr.Hansen Holding A/S, McCormick Company, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, International Flavors & Fragrances, Kerry Group, BASF SE, and FMC Corporation are major competitors in the global natural food colours market.



The report titled “Global Natural Food Colours Market by Application (Beverages, Food, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Products, Meat Products, Oil & Fat, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), Type (Carmine, Anthocyanin, Caramel, Curcumin, Annatto, Carotenoids, Chlorophyll, Paprika, Spirulina Extract, and Others), Resin Type (Compression molding, Injection molding, RTM, and others), regions (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE, Australia, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, and Rest of the World), Company Analysis (Archer Daniels Midland, Symrise AG, Chr.Hansen Holding A/S, McCormick Company, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, International Flavors & Fragrances, Kerry Group, BASF SE, and FMC Corporation)" provides complete study of GlobalNatural Food Colours Market.



Application – Global Natural Food Colours Market breakup from 8 Viewpoints:

1. Beverages

2. Food

3. Bakery & Confectionery

4. Dairy & Frozen Products

5. Meat Products

6. Oil & Fat

7. Fruits & Vegetables

8. Others



Type – Global Natural Food Colours Market breakup from 10 Viewpoints:

1. Carmine

2. Anthocyanin

3. Caramel

4. Curcumin

5. Annatto

6. Carotenoids

7. Chlorophyll

8. Paprika

9. Spirulina Extract

10. Others



Resin Type – Global Natural Food Colours Market breakup from 4 Viewpoints:

1. Compression molding

2. Injection molding

3. RTM

4. Others



Regions – Global Natural Food Colours Market breakup from 31 Viewpoints:

1. United States

2. Canada

3. Germany

4. United Kingdom

5. France

6. Italy

7. Netherlands

8. Spain

9. China

10. South Korea

11. Japan

12. India

13. Indonesia

14. Malaysia

15. Argentina

16. Brazil

17. Mexico

18. Colombia

19. Saudi Arabia

20. South Africa

21. Israel

22. UAE

23. Australia

24. Switzerland

25. Sweden

26. Poland

27. Ireland

28. Austria

29. Belgium

30. Denmark

31. Rest of the World



Company has been covered from 3 Viewpoints:

• Overview

• Recent Developments

• Revenue



Company Analysis:

1. Archer Daniels Midland

2. Symrise AG

3. Chr.Hansen Holding A/S

4. McCormick Company

5. Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

6. International Flavors & Fragrances

7. Kerry Group

8. BASF SE

9. FMC Corporation

