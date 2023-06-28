New York, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Video Platform Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471021/?utm_source=GNW

This study surveys the online video platform (OVP) market, which has become an increasingly critical enabler of all digital content.



The study considers OVP providers that support enterprises, brands, and organizations to inject video into their websites, apps, and other online properties and leverage audience data for additional business uses.



The OVP acts as a single hub for video conversion to many online video formats, which facilitates video delivery across multiple platforms and devices.



OVPs have transitioned from an infrastructure offering to a value-added service to help companies maximize the value of their content.



Previously siloed providers of offerings with video functions are increasingly resembling one another in terms of feature sets.



OVPs are driving value through an expanding suite of embedded functions (handling from ingest to distribution) and increasingly adding or integrating services for monetization, audience engagement, or accessibility.A wide range of OVPs meets the numerous and various needs of the expanding number and types of content creators and owners.



These prospective customers require easy-to-use tools that will enable them to effectively stand up to a media division with only a few resources.



Considering the current fears of recession, and in combination with preexisting angst about diminishing revenue in streaming services, content owners are anxious, and OVP providers are positioning themselves as a solution for content owners to simplify their technology stacks and monetize content more effectively.

Author: Nicholas Baugh

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471021/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________