June 28, 2023

Announcement no. 13



Managers’ transactions

In connection with the completion of BioPorto A/S’ rights issue as described in company announcement no. 12, BioPorto A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in BioPorto A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in BioPorto A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ejendomsselskabet Jano ApS 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Closely associated person to Jan Leth Christensen, member of the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type



of instrument





Identification code Shares









ISIN code DK0062496394 merged with permanent ISIN code DK0011048619 on 27 June 2023 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (subscription of shares in connection with rights issue) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.00, Volume: 8,000,000 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume



Aggregated price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-23 5:30 a.m. UTC (7:30 a.m. CEST) f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Patrick McDonough 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chair of the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type



of instrument





Identification code Shares









ISIN code DK0062496394 merged with permanent ISIN code DK0011048619 on 27 June 2023 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (subscription of shares in connection with rights issue) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.00, Volume: 175,000 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume



Aggregated price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-23 5:30 a.m. UTC (7:30 a.m. CEST) f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Maria Ninfa Medina Saunders 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type



of instrument





Identification code Shares









ISIN code DK0062496394 merged with permanent ISIN code DK0011048619 on 27 June 2023 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (subscription of shares in connection with rights issue) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.00, Volume: 175,000 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume



Aggregated price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-23 5:30 a.m. UTC (7:30 a.m. CEST) f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Anthony Paul Pare 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type



of instrument





Identification code Shares









ISIN code DK0062496394 merged with permanent ISIN code DK0011048619 on 27 June 2023 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (subscription of shares in connection with rights issue) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.00, Volume: 160,000 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume



Aggregated price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-23 5:30 a.m. UTC (7:30 a.m. CEST) f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Neil Allan Goldman 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of BioPorto A/S b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name BioPorto A/S b) LEI 5299004SWFL5JAN4W830 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type



of instrument





Identification code Shares









ISIN code DK0062496394 merged with permanent ISIN code DK0011048619 on 27 June 2023 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (subscription of shares in connection with rights issue) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: DKK 1.00, Volume: 160,000 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume



Aggregated price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-23 5:30 a.m. UTC (7:30 a.m. CEST) f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Tim Eriksen, EU Investor Relations, Zenith Advisory, +45 61 88 77 79, e-mail: investor@bioporto.com

